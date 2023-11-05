The country authorizes, for a few hours, the opening of one of the main roads that crosses the region

Avichay Adraee, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said that the country has this Sunday (November 5, 2023) a corridor for people in the north of the Gaza Strip to get to move south Of region. According to him, the Salah al-Din road, one of the main roads that crosses Gaza, will be open until 2pm local time (9am in Brasília).

“If you care about yourself and your loved ones, head south according to our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders are already taking care to protect themselves”, said Adraee on her profile on X.

On the 5th (2.nov), the Israel Defense Forces they said having completed the siege in the Gaza Strip. The Army claimed to be “deepening” the ground offensive in Palestinian territory.

In a statement to journalists, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Lieutenant Colonel Herzi Halevi, stated that the troops gave “another significant step [na guerra] and forces are now at the center of a ground operation in the north of the Gaza Strip.”.

Herzi Halevi said that the soldiers on land are accompanied by an intelligence group, in addition to being assisted by air and sea troops. “This partnership is our secret, as it increases achievements and makes combat much more effective”he stated.

