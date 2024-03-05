The Israeli government reported this Tuesday (5) that access for Muslims in the first week of Ramadan to the Temple Mount, located in the Old City of Jerusalem and where the Al-Aqsa Mosque is located, will be the same as in previous years.

Ramadan, the holy month of Islam, will begin on Sunday (10). The Temple Mount is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third in Islam, and the site is a sensitive point in the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.

“In the first week of Ramadan, the number of worshipers allowed to enter the Temple Mount will be the same as in previous years,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“Every week there will be an assessment of the safety and security situation, and a decision will be taken accordingly,” the note added. “Ramadan is sacred to Muslims, and the sanctity of the holiday will be preserved this year, as it is every year.”

Last month, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir had stated that Muslim access to the Temple Mount should not be allowed in Ramadan this year, due to the risks arising from the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank to march to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first day of Ramadan.

This Tuesday, Ben Gvir criticized Netanyahu in a radio interview. “The decision to allow access similar to previous years to the Temple Mount in Ramadan shows that Netanyahu and the cabinet [de guerra]

limited think that nothing happened on October 7th”, he stated, citing the date of the Hamas terrorist attacks that motivated the current war in Gaza.

“The decision endangers the citizens of Israel and perhaps allows an image of victory for Hamas,” added the minister.

In turn, Mansour Abbas, member of the Knesset (Israel Parliament) and president of the Islamic Ra'am party, thanked Netanyahu and classified his decision as “responsible”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he asked the “Arab public to exercise their right to pray and observe the commandments during the holy month, respecting law and public order.”