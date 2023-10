A convoy with 17 trucks loaded with food and medicine entered Gaza on the 22nd | Photo: Khaled Elfiqi/EFE

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that a convoy with 80 humanitarian aid trucks, the largest since the start of the war, will enter the Gaza Strip this Tuesday (31), controlled by the terrorist group Hamas.

COGAT, a unit of the Israeli Ministry of Defense that deals with civil affairs in the occupied territories, declared on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the trucks will transport medical supplies, food and water.

According to COGAT, authorities have already started inspection and preparations for the entry of supplies into Gaza, through the Rafah crossing, which borders Egypt and is the only exit to the outside of the enclave, since the other passes border Israel.

Until last week, Israel allowed 144 trucks with aid to enter the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Before the fighting began, around 500 trucks entered the Gaza Strip every day.

Israel tightened its siege on the Gaza Strip after the October 7 attack on its territory committed by Hamas, which resulted in more than 1,400 deaths, more than 5,400 injured and 240 kidnapped who were taken to the enclave.