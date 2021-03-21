The Israeli police are ready to consider possible inquiries from Russian law enforcement agencies about the entrepreneur Boris Shpigel, whose pharmaceutical company previously worked with the Israeli Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Such a statement on Sunday, March 21, was made by the official representative of the department, Mikhail Zingerman.

“We cannot confirm or deny whether there have been any requests. But if there are requests, undoubtedly, we will consider “, – quotes Zingerman”RIA News“.

Earlier on the same day, it became known about the detention of the governor of the Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev, in the case of a bribe in the amount of more than 30 million rubles.

According to the investigation, from January to September 2020, Belozertsev received bribes through intermediaries in the form of money and other valuables from the head of the BIOTEK group of pharmaceutical companies Boris Shpigel, his wife and director of OJSC PHARMACYA.

According to the version of the Investigative Committee of Russia, bribes were transferred for the provision of advantages when concluding government contracts.