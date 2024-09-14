Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Bild and The Jewish Chronicle reported on the plans of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Israeli media questioned the sources of the news and revealed that they were possibly made up. Israel launched an investigation into the fake intelligence, which it says is a disinformation campaign. Researcher Timo R. Stewart believes that the information was intentionally leaked for Netanyahu’s political interests.

Last weekly The Jewish Chronicle newspaper operating from Britain newsthat the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar plans to flee Gaza to Iran, taking the surviving Israeli hostages with him.

The next day, the German Bild toldthat Hamas is not interested in signing a cease-fire agreement to help the Gazans.

The stories were based on anonymous intelligence sources or documents allegedly found in Gaza.

News in the following days, several Israeli media reviewed the stories in the light of their own sources.

The end result was the perception that the sources used in Bild’s and The Jewish Chronicle’s stories are made up, in addition to which there are ambiguities about the author of the latter story.

Israeli army has started investigation into “falsified intelligence”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his views on Gaza at a press conference last week. The day after that, The Jewish Chronicle published an article reporting on intelligence confirming Netanyahu’s theories.

What makes the revelations interesting is that the claims found to be disinformation are in line with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu With the Gaza situation assessment.

Just a day before The Jewish Chronicle’s news of the hostage transfer, Netanyahu quoth fearing that Hamas is trying to smuggle the hostages out of Gaza. In order to prevent this, Israel should continue to be allowed to keep its troops on the border between Gaza and Egypt, the so-called Philadelphia Corridor.

Control of the corridor is such an important issue that Netanyahu is ready to sacrifice the cease-fire agreement that Gaza has been trying to negotiate in order to end the war that has claimed more than 40,000 Palestinian lives.

Israeli media asked their own intelligence sources if they had heard of information published by The Jewish Chronicle that a captured Hamas soldier and documents found in Gaza revealed Sinwar was planning a hostage transfer.

News site Ynet and television channel Keshet 12 said their sources had never heard of it. According to the four intelligence sources interviewed by Ynet, it was a “wild invention”.

Next, attention turned to the author of the intelligence sources article, Elon to Perry.

Perry’s found onlineAccording to his resume, he has worked for decades as a journalist, at the Academy and undercover as a soldier.

Apart from a few articles published by The Jewish Chronicle and two self-published books, however, Perry’s pen has not appear born hardly any significant articles.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations since October last year. Humanitarian aid organizations have been demanding a ceasefire in the area for months, but no agreement has been reached. In Nusairat, locals carried the bodies of those killed in the Israeli strike in September.

Bild again says that the information in his article is based on a document found on Yahya Sinwari’s personal computer in Gaza. It is said to contain outlines of Hamas’s hostage strategy, the core of which is the manipulation of the international community and the families of the hostages.

In addition, the document reportedly reveals that Hamas does not consider the ceasefire important or even mention the Palestinian civilians who died in the war.

Military sources who spoke to the Israeli news site Ynet said that they had found a document in Gaza somewhat similar to Bild’s description. However, it was a draft prepared by a younger actor, and by no means an official plan blessed by Sinwar, as Bild reported in its story.

The Israeli military, which is investigating the incidents, says the intelligence was fed to foreign media as part of a disinformation campaign, write British newspaper The Guardian.

Timo R. Stewart, researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute

The same says a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Timo R. Stewart. Based on what he saw, he believes that the fake information was leaked to the media on purpose.

This speaks to Netanyahu’s favorable timing and how the story did not stand up to closer scrutiny at all.

“Yes, it smells pretty bad now,” says Stewart.

Stewart thinks the case is related to internal political friction.

In Israel, the people demand a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, so that the hostages kidnapped by Hamas can be returned. Netanyahu is putting the brakes on, because the end of the war would most likely mean the loss of the prime ministership.

“This is the reason why the Israeli sources have been able to challenge [nämä väitteet],” Stewart says.

However, he points out that the kind of communication from the state of Israel that lacks a strong domestic political angle often passes unchallenged.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters across Israel have demanded the government sign a cease-fire agreement that would bring hostages taken by Hamas back home. The capital Tel Aviv saw a gigantic demonstration on Saturday.

Stewart’s According to Israel, there is a widespread perception that the international community criticizes its actions in Gaza only because it does not understand how things really are. Netanyahu is a representative of this school of thought – the world just needs to be explained better.

According to Stewart, this explanation often takes on the characteristics of a media war.

This may not always appear as outright forgery, as is suspected to have happened in the case of Bild and The Jewish Chronicle. Instead, it can be much more subtle ways.

“We are trying to raise certain stories and lower the credibility of others. It is clearly being done a lot and it is thought to be an important part of securing the state’s operating conditions,” says Stewart.

According to Stewart, a good example is the discussion about the famine in Gaza.

All international aid organizations operating in the region agree that there is not enough food in the region and people are starving.

“Israel’s message, on the other hand, is that this is not true, or if it is, it is Hamas’s fault,” says Stewart.

Attempts have been made to make the matter controversial, even though there are no ambiguities in the facts.