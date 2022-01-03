from Cristina Marrone

Between vaccines and runaway Omicron infections, without further restrictions, the country introduces the fourth dose for people over 60 and immunosuppressed, but in the meantime thinks about the mass infection model. The doubts of scientists and the danger of new variants

Israel goes back to talking about herd immunity. probable that the Omicron variant will soon cause a significant increase in infections and possible that the country beyond 9 million inhabitants achieve herd immunity, the director of the Israeli Ministry of Health said in an interview with radio station 103FM. Nachman Ash. The cost will be a large number of infections – Ash said again -. The numbers will have to be very high to achieve herd immunity but we do not want to achieve this through infections, but through large numbers of vaccinated people instead. The cases recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic are just under 1.4 million (8,244 deaths) but in recent weeks the increase in infections has led experts to predict an increase of up to 2-4 million cases by end of January. Omicron is estimated to account for 90% of cases within two weeks in the country.

What about herd immunity The so-called herd immunity is a mechanism whereby, when the majority of a population is immune to an infection (because they have contracted it or been vaccinated), the pathogen does not find subjects to infect, making it protected indirectly even the few who are still susceptible. And with Omicron between vaccinated and infected, the goal would seem, at least apparently, far from far away. really so? Truly in the present situation the term herd immunity is not applicable because vaccines at this time protect us from severe disease but not from infection and the virus continues to circulate. We should have better vaccines, truly capable of recognizing the virus in all its variants and blocking or at least limiting the viral load and consequently the infection, but at the moment this is not the case. So with Omicron having an important immunoevasion capacity unthinkable to reach the so-called herd immunity he comments Antonella Viola, immunologist and full professor of general pathology at the University of Padua.

The numbers in Israel In the last ten days the daily infections are more than quadruple in the country and daily cases are expected to reach record highs in the next three weeks. Severe cases have also increased, but at a much lower rate, from around 80 to 100. The storm is coming, already these days. Cases will double, then double again. Already in the near future we will have tens of thousands of infections a day, the premier’s warning Naftali Bennett which predicts 50,000 infections a day.

The mass infection model In light of the lack of an immediate increase in serious illness, Channel 12 News reported that senior officials from the Ministry of Health have therefore raised the option to switch to a mass infection model. This approach would mirror the policy of Sweden in the early phase of the pandemic (but there were no vaccines at the time) which saw the country choose not to impose major restrictions on people who are not part of risk groups, in an attempt to continue a normal life and eventually achieve herd immunity. Although the choice of Sweden turned out to be a failure and the country changed course, the growing spread of Omicron, more contagious than Delta but with milder symptoms, would have led Israeli officials to consider rethinking immunity. herd reachable with a mix of vaccines and natural infection. Of course it was pointed out that the main route remains vaccination, but in front of the reluctance to immunize especially children, but not only children (just 60% of the population completely vaccinated with two or three doses) and to impose new blocks, the hypothesis of circulating the virus back in the field since the disease seems to be less serious. Model it would tolerate increased infection rates, with the assumption that most of the population will be spared from serious illness. Once the virus has spread to almost all Israelis, theDiffuse immunity will stop the infection, at least for some time. However, from many quarters, not only in Israel but throughout the world, it has been pointed out that a high number of infected will statistically lead to an increasing number of hospitalizations. The increase in new cases of Covid-19 does not correspond to a parallel increase in hospitalizations but with this rate of growth in cases we still risk clogging up the hospitals because it can reach 2 million positives. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

The endemic virus The assumption on which Israel’s reasoning is based is that the virus can become endemic. It means that the immune protection would be so high that transmission will occur with rates much lower than what we are seeing now, and with few hospitalizations and deaths, even if the virus will continue to circulate, possibly creating local outbreaks.

The fourth dose Studies tell us that the combination of antibodies induced by vaccination and previous disease (hybrid immunity) has a high efficacy in blocking future infections. In particular a recent laboratory study conducted in South Africa (for now only on 15 people) highlighted com

And the antibodies produced by Omicron infection also protect against Delta while the reverse would not be true: antibodies produced after a Delta infection offer little protection against Omicron. By letting Omicron circulate, a variant capable of at least partially evading the effectiveness of the vaccine but which, at least apparently causes milder disease, we would achieve good protection of the population, freeing Israel from the virus at least for a while. And to protect the most fragile the country has already approved the administration of the fourth dose of the vaccine to all over 60s and medical staff, after having seen, albeit with preliminary data, a decrease in protection already three months after the third dose.



The growth of infections Omicron infections are sure to rise all over the world. According to the models of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington cited by Financial Times Omicron’s high transmissibility will mean three billion infections globally in the next two months, as many as in the first two years of the pandemic. But this massive surge in infections and cases will result in a smaller surge in hospitalizations than the Delta surge or peak last winter globally, he said. Chris Murray, director of the institute. The increase in Omicron cases in Europe and North America has been extremely rapid and we could see an equally rapid slowdown in the next two months, although it could take four to six months for the variant to reach all over the world. FT Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Medical Foundation. After the Omicron waves have passed, likely that the immunity that has been built will give us a period of calm.



The circulation of the virus Many scientists are against the idea of ​​achieving what is termed herd immunity with infection. Shahid Jameel, a well-known Indian virologist at the head of the Sars-CoV-2 genomic sequencing consortium says that the idea that Omicron will act as a natural vaccine contributing to the transition from pandemic to endemic phase adangerous idea, given that little is known about the consequences of Long Covid. Giridhara R Babu, professor and chief of epidemiology at the Public Health Foundation of India, said that, however mild the Omicron is, it is not a vaccine: There are deaths and hospitalizations due to this variant. Compared to vaccination, natural infection cannot protect the population from any variant

With a virus that will continue to circulate for years we cannot apply restrictions as if there were no vaccines, which in any case protect against serious disease and therefore the strategy must be revised reflecting the immunologist Viola. On the other hand – he adds – one cannot even think of making the virus circulate freely because we are not all vaccinated and all protected and this would mean millions of people at risk of getting sick and going to hospitalization. Furthermore, if we leave Omicron free, knowing that the contagion is not blocked and that even vaccinated people who become infected can carry the infection, we will come to the evolution of new variants that can cause new and more infections with which we will have to deal. in the future. The transition from restrictions to complete freedom must be gradual.