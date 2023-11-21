Israel agrees to hostage deal and temporary ceasefire The Israeli cabinet agreed to a deal with Hamas on Tuesday evening, which should free dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. This is offset by the release of hundreds of Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons. There must also be a temporary ceasefire of at least four days so that the hostages can leave Gaza safely and more humanitarian aid can be brought to the area. According to The Times of Israel Hamas will release thirty children and twenty women. The first hostages are expected to be released on Thursday. Separate departments have been set up in six hospitals in Israel to accommodate them away from cameras. Furthermore, Israeli media report that for every additional ten hostages that Hamas releases, the ceasefire can be extended by one day. As for humanitarian aid, three hundred trucks per day must be allowed from Egypt, which should also bring fuel, including to allow bakeries and hospitals to function again. The security services and the army, among others, are also said to have agreed to the agreement, but only three ministers are said to have opposed it. See also PSG changed system to get the best of Messi, Mbappé and Neymar, says coach Protesters in Tel Aviv demand the release of the hostages. Photo Abir Sultan / EPA

Several killed in US rocket attack on Iraqi militia The United States carried out an airstrike on an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq on Tuesday, killing several militia members. That reports the Pentagon. This was said to be a response to an earlier rocket attack on an American air base in Iraq, which resulted in several injuries. Since the start of the war between Israel and Gaza, the US has increasingly become the target of shelling by militias in Syria and Iraq loyal to Hamas and Iran. The air base that came under fire this week is used by the US, among others, to fight against the Islamic State in Iraq.

Jordan strengthens army on border with Israel Jordan increased the presence of its armed forces at its borders with Israel on Tuesday. Bisher Khasawneh, the country's prime minister, has said that according to Reuters news agency said. Jordan has also warned Israel not to deport Palestinians from the West Bank. Jordan has a large population of Palestinians and fears a new influx of refugees due to the war in Gaza and increased violence in the West Bank. "Any form of displacement or the creation of conditions that would lead to it will be considered by Jordan as a declaration of war and a violation of the peace treaty," Khasawneh said. In 1994, the country signed a peace treaty with Israel and since then, ties between the two countries have improved significantly. However, since the takeover of Netanyahu's ultranationalist government and the war in Gaza, these relations have been on edge. "Israel must refrain from escalating in the West Bank. This is a red line that Jordan will not accept," the prime minister said, adding that "all options are on the table." Bisher Khasawneh during a summit in Lebanon. Nabil Mounzer / EPA