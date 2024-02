Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: talks would take place in Paris over the weekend and Israel has reiterated that it will only accept a ceasefire if hostages are released | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli press reported on Thursday night (22) that the war cabinet, formed to coordinate the offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, unanimously approved the sending of a negotiation team to discuss a possible cessation -fire in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Channel 12, Israel would be represented at the meeting by David Barnea, director of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, and the talks would take place in Paris over the weekend. The Israeli government has not yet confirmed this information.

Israel has reiterated that it will only accept a ceasefire if Hamas releases the 130 hostages still in its hands and those of allied terrorist groups. According to the Times of Israel newspaper, Hamas would be willing to “soften” demands made previously and which were rejected by the Israeli government.

Following the example of the ceasefire that occurred at the end of November, in which 105 people taken hostage during the October 7 attacks were released, the talks are being brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

According to Reuters, a source reported that CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, will participate in the discussions in Paris.

According to the Times of Israel, the war cabinet's decision was made after senior White House official Brett McGurk held talks in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials involved in the negotiations.