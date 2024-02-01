Al Jazeera: Qatar announced Israel's agreement to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

Israel has agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majid al-Ansari, transmits Al Jazeera TV channel.

The diplomat also indicated that the militants of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas also gave initial agreement to a ceasefire.

Earlier, the American newspaper Wall Street Journal revealed details of the truce in the Gaza Strip. The negotiators insist on a ceasefire for a period of six weeks, after which it will be difficult for Israel to resume fighting with the same force, the publication's sources noted.