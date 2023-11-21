Home page politics

A few weeks ago, the Islamist Hamas kidnapped numerous people in the Gaza Strip during its attack on Israel. Now there is an agreement, including a break in fighting.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – Israel’s government has agreed to a ceasefire lasting several days in the Gaza war and to the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. A majority of the cabinet voted in favor of a corresponding agreement with the Islamist Hamas, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced last night. Both sides are concerned about the release of women and minors. dpa