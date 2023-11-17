Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, for the first time since the start of the war on October 7, Israel agreed to bring fuel into the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli political source said in a written statement distributed to the Israeli media: “The War Cabinet unanimously approved a joint recommendation to the Israeli army and Shin Bet to comply with the United States’ request and allow the entry of two diesel tankers daily to meet the needs of the United Nations to support water and sanitation infrastructure.”

The Israeli source continued: “The tankers will pass through the Rafah crossing, through the United Nations, to the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The source added: “This measure aims, among other things, to provide minimal support to water and sanitation systems, in order to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that could spread throughout the region, harm the residents of the Strip and our forces, and spread even within Israel.”

In this context, the Egyptian Red Crescent announced yesterday that 15 tons of diesel had entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, and was being delivered to UNRWA.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent in North Sinai, Raed Abdel Nasser, said that the second batch of fuel trucks began entering Gaza at noon yesterday, indicating that it is estimated at about 150 thousand liters of diesel loaded on 6 trucks.