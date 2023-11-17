Hanegbi: Israel agreed to supply fuel to Gaza to prevent epidemics

Israeli authorities have agreed to a limited supply of fuel to the Gaza Strip to prevent the spread of epidemics there, said the head of the National Security Council (NSC) of Israel, Tzachi Hanegbi. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the country’s government.

Hanegbi said Israel’s war cabinet had granted a “special request” from the United States for two tanks a day for wastewater treatment plants in the Gaza Strip that are in danger of collapsing. The decision was made to prevent the spread of epidemics among civilians and military personnel, otherwise “the fighting will stop.”

He added that Israel would not be able to “continue to fight in the face of a humanitarian crisis and protests around the world.”

Earlier, Israeli officials appealed to the United Nations (UN) for humanitarian assistance to resolve the dangerous situation in the Gaza Strip.