Reuters reported on a truce between Palestine and Israel in the Gaza Strip from 20:00 on August 7

Israel agreed to the terms of the truce proposed in the Gaza Strip. This is reported Reuters.

It is specified that a response from the Palestinian side is now expected. “A source in Egypt claims that Israel has agreed to the proposed truce in Gaza, Cairo is seeking a response from Palestine,” the report said.

On the morning of August 7, the Maan agency, citing data from the Gaza Ministry of Health, reported that the number of victims from Israeli air strikes in the southern provinces of the Gaza Strip had risen to 29 dead and 253 injured.

Alarm sirens warning of shelling sounded in the vicinity of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Islamic Jihad fightersterrorist organization banned in Russia) since the evening of Friday, August 5, fired at least 380 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Earlier, all parties to the conflict called for a ceasefire in Moscow. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. Zakharova recalled that Russia adheres to the position “in support of a comprehensive and long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state principle.” Moscow is calling for sentences, she added.

On August 5, Israel announced the launch of a large-scale operation “Dawn” against Islamic extremists, after which there was information that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) liquidated one of the leaders of the radical Palestinian organization banned in the Russian Federation, “Islamic Jihad” Taysir Jabari. The consequences of the air strike and the destruction of the militant were caught on video.