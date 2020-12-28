At the end of the afternoon, Israel began a third quasi-general containment for a period of at least two weeks if the number of contaminations remained above the 1,000 daily cases mark. Travel is reduced to one kilometer beyond the home and most businesses will display closed doors except for deliveries. The schools will function partially. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that the national vaccination campaign, launched last week, aimed to immunize a quarter of the population in one month, at the rate of 150,000 people per day. “As soon as this is achieved, we will be able, in thirty days, to get out of the coronavirus and reopen the economy”, he professed. In Israel, more than 400,000 cases and 3,210 deaths have been recorded in a total population of 9 million, one of the highest infection rates in the world. L. S.