03/02/2025



Updated at 01: 31h.





Israel will adopt the proposal of the envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, for a high temporary fire in Gaza during the periods of Ramadan and Easter, He has confirmed Benjamin Netanyahu’s office early on Sunday, hours after the first phase of the high agreed fire previously expired.

On the first day of Witkoff’s proposal, the half of the hostages retained in Gaza, Both lively and dead, they would be released, according to the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, who adds that the remaining hostages would also be released after the permanent fire is remembered.

Witkoff has made the proposal of expand the current high fire Upon reaching the conclusion that more time is needed for conversations to mature on a high permanent fire, added the Netanyahu office. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said this Saturday that the group rejected Israel’s “formulation” to extend the first phase of the high fire in Gaza, although it has not explicitly mentioned the US plan.

Netanyahu’s office has said that Israel would carry out immediate negotiations about the Witkoff plan if Hamas accepts it.









«According to the agreement, Israel can resume fighting After the 42nd day if you consider that the negotiations are not effective, ”recalled Netanyahu’s office, which accuses Hamas of violating the agreement. Both parties have exchanged accusations of lack of respect for the truce.

The high fire agreement reached in January ended 15 months of clashes and allowed the exchange of 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai for about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. The agreement should lead to subsequent conversations to deepen the agreement and give rise to a second phase of high fire.

The conversations have continued, the last time in Cairo, but for now they have not led to a new truce agreement.