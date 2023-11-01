The Israeli army admitted this Wednesday that the offensive against Hamas has begun to take a “heavy toll” on its troops. Since the entry into Gaza City last Monday, thirteen soldiers have died due to the launch of anti-tank missiles and the explosive traps placed by the militants and they do not rule out that the number will increase as the fighting intensifies within the Strip, mined with bombs and machine gun nests.

The admission of this “severe and painful blow”, in the words of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, comes one day after the massacre in the Jabalia refugee camp during an Israeli air raid on an underground complex of the Islamist movement. . The Netanyahu Government has recognized that the two missiles that killed fifty civilians – according to the balance confirmed today by the UN after disparate figures were circulated that raised the massacre to 150 fatalities – arose from its “large-scale attack.” against the Hamas cells, although the military establishment has preferred to ignore the magnitude of the catastrophe, amidst the stupor and condemnation of Arab countries and organizations such as the United Nations.

Image of the destruction caused by the bombing of the Yabalia refugee camp.



EP







An army spokesperson referred this Wednesday to the fact that the “terrorist” shelter had been excavated under the refugee camp to denounce that “Hamas uses civilians as human shields.” For his part, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu preferred to go back to an episode of World War II to explain the high number of children who are dying in this confrontation.

«In 1944, the Royal Air Force bombed the Gestapo headquarters in Copenhagen. It is a perfectly legitimate objective. But the British pilots failed and instead of the Gestapo headquarters, they attacked a nearby children’s hospital. And I think 84 children were burned to death,” Netanyahu argued before journalists, also in an attempt to refute international criticism. «That is not a war crime. Nothing to blame Britain for. “That was a legitimate act of war with the tragic consequences that accompany such legitimate actions.” Netanyahu’s statement contains, however, inaccuracies such as that the attack actually occurred in 1945, devastating the French School and causing the death of 86 children and 18 adults. The bombing sparked a deep political and social debate for years. Compensations to the families of the deceased were resolved in 1969 and twelve years ago all the sorrow and controversy resurfaced in the country after the premiere of the film ‘The Shadow in My Eyes’, showing that the memory is still painful for society. Danish.

The head of the Israeli Government is aware of the crushing action that the aviation is deploying in Gaza, where 25% of the buildings have already been reduced to rubble, and the implications that the death of fifty refugees in one of these operations can have among your allies. The United States has not made an express condemnation, but has insisted to Tel Aviv on the need to avoid the loss of civilian lives,

But, in addition, Netanyahu knows the effect of these massive attacks on the families of the 239 hostages, who have redoubled their criticism after Hamas announced that seven of the captives in its hands died in Jabalia when the galleries where they were being held collapsed. “Is there a plan?” asks Haim Rubinstein, spokesperson for the established Family Forum, about whether the Executive actually has a rescue strategy. In the opinion of this association, the offensive that the army began on Saturday against Hamas’s secret network of tunnels in Gaza could lead, as has happened in Jabalia, to a mass death of its relatives held captive in the depths.



A group of tanks explores the suburbs of Gaza City.



Reuters







For now, neither this eventuality nor the weight of the massacre in the refugee camp has stopped the Israeli forces, who continue to be immersed in “complex hand-to-hand combat,” according to the Defense Forces spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. «This is a dangerous conflict. It has a price. But it is essential to our ability to achieve the objectives of the war,” Hagari stressed. “Our important achievements in the powerful fighting deep in the Strip are, unfortunately, exacting a high price,” the Minister of Defense agreed this Wednesday, adding that the country is ready to fight a “long and complex” war. .

The digital newspapers open this noon with the death in combat of thirteen soldiers, all of them between 19 and 24 years old. Seven of them lost their lives aboard an armored personnel carrier that was hit by an anti-tank missile fired by the militia. One of the deceased is Lieutenant Pedayah Mark, 22, who in 2016 was shot and wounded in an attack in which his father, a rabbi from the West Bank, was shot to death.

This Wednesday, the Defense Forces once again directed their fire against the Hamas stronghold in Jabalia, as reported by the Islamist militia itself, which has denounced the destruction of several residential buildings by Israeli aircraft. For its part, Tel Aviv assures that since the beginning of the offensive it has already eliminated 11,000 “terrorist” targets. Military sources specify that the current combat phase is the most problematic, since the urban fabric of Gaza City is “strewn” with bombs and the militants still have numerous tunnels and secret war rooms that they use to move and attack the armored vehicles. .