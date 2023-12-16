The three hostages killed by the Israeli army in the Shejaiya district, during a military operation in northern Gaza, walked bare-chested, shirtless, and one of them carried a stick with an improvised white flag. This is revealed by the preliminary investigation by the Israel Defense Forces into the actions of the 17th Battalion of the Bislamach Brigade, which ended the lives of Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka when they had managed to escape their ten-week captivity in the hands of Hamas.

A spokesperson for the Southern Command reported in the early hours of this Saturday afternoon that the tragic episode took place on Friday afternoon, when a soldier stationed in a building saw three people leaving the interior of another building located dozens of blocks away. meters away, according to 'The Times of Israel'. The soldier explained that the three were advancing towards his position, but he assumed that it was a Hamas maneuver to lure his unit into a trap. Immediately, he began shooting while alerting his companions shouting “terrorists.” His shots instantly killed two of the hostages and wounded the third, who tried to take refuge in the building from which they had left.

Upon realizing the events, the battalion commander ordered his troops to cease shooting. The investigators' story cites witnesses who heard screams in Hebrew asking for “help,” possibly from the third hostage, who shortly after broke out again and was killed by another soldier. The military spokesman has assured that the two soldiers acted against the protocols established for this type of encounters with possible civilians on the battlefield. It was the unit commander himself who suspected that the three deceased were hostages and ordered his troops to immediately recover the bodies.

The new protocol



Along with the dissemination of these first conclusions, the Defense Forces have alleged that the circumstances at the scene could have led the soldiers to shoot impetuously. According to Tel Aviv, the district was the scene of heavy fighting this Friday with jihadists ambushed among the ruins of the buildings. A “deadly battle” was taking place a few meters from the scene of the tragic incident and for several days the army had not identified any Palestinian civilians in the area, so the soldiers believed that the three deceased were “terrorists” in disguise. The battalions have reportedly had several encounters with plainclothes suicide jihadists as Hamas's infrastructure has fallen apart. However, in this case Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka walked with their torsos exposed to show the soldiers that they were not carrying explosives.

According to the same sources, the army had never until now considered the possibility of hostages being alone in the middle of the battlefield. Investigators are studying whether the captives had been held in a nearby underground shelter and managed to escape from the control of their captors in the midst of the fighting or if the jihadists abandoned them in the tunnels.

After the tremendous mistake of the military and the growing wave of protests in the country, with thousands of people demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Defense, the army has sent a new “protocol” to all its battalions in which it asks them to be “aware of the possibility” of encountering hostages and pay attention to “tell-tale signs, such as speaking in Hebrew, raising your hand, and dressing.”

Shortly before the murder of the three young Israelis, the army lost eleven men, two of them commanders, in clashes with Hamas. The Ministry of Defense assures that the main elite jihadist forces are concentrated in Shejaiya, which are distributed in small brigades that are poorly coordinated with each other after most of their leaders have been eliminated and the chain of command is interrupted.