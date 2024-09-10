The Israeli army acknowledged on Tuesday that His forces probably “inadvertently” killed Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi during a protest near the town of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on 6 September.

After an investigation into the events, the Army confirmed that “It is highly probable that she was accidentally hit by Israeli fire that was not directed at her,” but against an alleged instigator in a demonstration that he described as a “riot.”

Israel gave no further details about who was targeted in its attack during a weekly march organised by the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank that witnesses said passed off peacefully.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)