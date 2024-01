Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/Ohad Zwigenberg

The Israeli government approved this Monday (15) its modified Budget for 2024 with an additional amount of 55 billion shekels (the equivalent of around R$73 billion) to finance the offensive in the Gaza Strip, which is expected to continue for several months.

The additional funding includes money for defense and compensation for those affected by the war, such as reservists who temporarily left their jobs or people who had to be evacuated from their homes in both the north and south of the country due to the fighting, as well as further allocations for relief. medical, police, social welfare and education.

“We reached an agreement and approved a very important Budget. It is the war Budget that covers the needs of our reservists, their families, the self-employed and the needs of the general public,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, before of voting among the members of his cabinet.

The measure was approved after a meeting on Sunday night (14) with all government ministers dragged on for hours without a clear agreement, in the face of opposition from several ministries that saw cuts in their budgets to cover defense and war-related expenses. .

“We are also increasing money for health, adding millions of shekels for mental health, an important need. There are also increases for education, social welfare and homeland security, but most important is the defense budget, which is essential for victory and for our future”, highlighted Netanyahu.

In turn, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that the Israeli government is reorganizing its priorities based on this Budget readjustment, which will have to be ratified by Parliament.