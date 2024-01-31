Two weeks ago, when South Africa publicly denounced the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to Israel of committing genocide of the Palestinian population in Gaza after the declaration of war due to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that left more than 1,200 dead, the Israeli team that was listening carefully to the situation was, among others, Lior Haiat, veteran diplomat and spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Haiat left that meeting “satisfied” with the way the Israeli jurists responded. And, last Friday, when the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent “acts of genocide” in Gaza, but did not demand a ceasefire, it reaffirmed what it believes: that South Africa's complaint is “untrue” and should have been rejected outright. immediate.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry spoke with EL TIEMPO to explain Israel's position.

Would you say that the ruling of the International Court of Justice was good or bad for Israel?



South Africa's complaint against Israel is lying and revolts us. It should have been rejected outright. Despite this, given that a very low level of legal elements is required to issue provisional measures, I believe that in the judges' decision there are several achievements of Israel. The first is that despite South Africa's attempt to prevent Israel from being able to defend itself and to impose an end to the war, the Court rejected that South African request. The second achievement is the Court's categorical affirmation on the release of the kidnapped people, a call that has great value.

Would you say that the main thing for Israel is that the judges did not order to stop the war? Various Israeli analysts interpreted it as confirmation that Israel has the right to defend itself. Is that how you see it too?



In my opinion, the legal team of the State of Israel managed to show the judges, the International Court of Justice, that Israel did not want this war and nor did it start it. The one who did it was the terrorist organization Hamas. And the reprehensible attempt by South Africa, which is acting as the legal arm of Hamas, to prevent Israel from defending itself, constitutes an affront to the right of every country in the world to defend itself and protect its citizens from terrorism.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

On the other hand, all the figures and descriptions of the situation on the ground derive from documents from UN bodies, which Israel has already alleged are based on information provided by Hamas, which controls the Ministry of Health in Gaza. What is the reason for that in your opinion? Is it because the court is a UN body or because it identifies with the Palestinian position?



The Court noted that the data comes from Hamas. We know well that Hamas takes advantage of the numbers it publishes to create propaganda. And we know that it does not publish complete numbers and does not indicate how many of those killed in Gaza were terrorists, how many died because they were murdered by Hamas members themselves or due to the failed impact of rockets fired by Hamas or other terrorist organizations towards Israel and that by Some technical problem did not cross the border and fell into Gaza, killing Palestinians.

Do you think that the issue of numbers summarizing the war, originating from Hamas data and published everywhere, tarnishes Israel's image?



The publication of Hamas numbers without examining or challenging them constitutes a failure of the media that does so. All media outlets know that Hamas lies. Therefore, publishing the figures it gives without reviewing them, presenting them as a reflection of the truth, is equivalent to confusing the public and cooperating with the terrorists' propaganda.

Israeli tanks return to the country after operations in the Gaza Strip.

Although Israel breathes a sigh of relief at the fact that it was not ordered to end the fighting, does it consider that there is any danger in the measures that have been ordered?



It would have been better for the Court to reject South Africa's unfounded accusations entirely. Despite this, I would say that the instructions given by the Court on some issues are points to which Israel has always been committed, regardless of the fact that the judges demanded them. Israel is committed to International Law and International Humanitarian Law and we will continue to act accordingly.

The Court indicated taking measures to minimize the risk of numerous deaths. Are you concerned that he used the general term, without distinguishing between civilians and terrorists?



Israel, as I have already said, acts in light of international law and that is what it will continue to do. It is an asymmetric conflict in which on the one hand there is a democratic State that respects International Law and sends soldiers into combat to protect the civilian population of its country and on the other there is a terrorist organization that commits war crimes and crimes. against humanity and uses civilians to protect terrorists.

Funeral of Israeli soldiers.

What is your opinion of the call for the release of the kidnapped people? I think it's clear that you see it as something positive, but do you find it strange that he hasn't even mentioned that it was Hamas that kidnapped them and is holding them captive?



It was an important call from the point of view of the values ​​that must be defended. South Africa, the legal arm of Hamas, presented its arguments for three hours two weeks ago, without even mentioning a word about the kidnapped people who are in the hands of terrorist organizations. Mentioning the hostages, which the Court did, is a message to South Africa and the entire world, that Israel has the right to defend its citizens and act to free the hostages who are in the hands of terrorists.

Should something change or do you think something will change in the handling of the war as a result of the ruling in The Hague?



Israel acts and will continue to act in accordance with international law. Hamas, unfortunately, has committed war crimes and crimes against humanity and continues to do so, under the auspices of South Africa, the legal arm of terrorism.

One of the points mentioned in the ruling referred to the need for more humanitarian aid. Israel has accused Hamas of robbing it and seizing the trucks. Do you think the Court doesn't know?



Under international law, Israel has an obligation to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and will continue to do so. The fact that Hamas acts against the Palestinian population of Gaza is not a secret. They steal aid intended for civilians, use those civilians as human shields, and intentionally act from schools, hospitals, UN shelters, and mosques, contradicting the most basic norms of International Law.

You were in The Hague when the public part of this process began. Now, following the reading of the ruling on the provisional measures from the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, were there moments that particularly bothered you? Do you think that key elements were missing from that document?



The Court rightly noted that the war was started with the Hamas terrorist attack. I would have expected the Court to also refer to the war crimes and crimes against humanity that Hamas committed in that attack. What is happening in Gaza stems directly from the murderous terrorist assault of October 7. Of the murder of more than 1200 people. Of the systematic rapes, the execution of entire families, the massacre of young people at the Nova festival and the kidnapping of more than 240 people.

Israel responds at ICJ to South African accusations

What was the importance of the presence of Judge Aharon Barak, former president of the Supreme Court of Justice of Israel, on the panel of judges?



I believe that the things that Justice Barak wrote in his position constitute impressive historical testimony for which the Court must reject South Africa's complaint outright. The observations of Barak, himself a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, who saw with his own eyes a genocide, in his response to the absolutely baseless lawsuit against Israel, should be published around the world and taught in schools of international law.

In view of Israel's presentation of the report required by the Court, in a month's time, do you consider that they could return to a similar situation as last Friday, when they did not yet know what would happen, or do you believe that the risk of being ordered stop the war has happened?



Israel is still studying the Court's decision. I think the things that have been said and especially the fact that the judges' decision did not include an end to the fighting, which would have undermined Israel's right to defend itself, is a failure of South Africa. The fact that South Africa is acting as the legal arm of a terrorist organization, is a historical moral stain for its leaders.

JANA BERIS

TIME CORRESPONDENT

ISRAEL