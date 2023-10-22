The Israeli Army has acknowledged that this Sunday one of its tanks mistakenly fired at an Egyptian military post on the border with Gaza, with no casualties or damage reported so far.

“A tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the Kerem Shalom area. “The incident is being investigated and the details are under review,” the Israeli military said in a statement, apologizing for the incident.

Armed clashes between Palestinian militiamen and the Israeli Army in the border area between Israel and the southeast of Gaza hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid from Egypt to the strip this Sunday, as EFE was able to verify.

Some 17 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid – food, water and medicine – that were to access the enclave for the second day in a row had to divert their route due to clashes between the Al Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, and Israeli troops in the fence area. of separation between Gaza and Israel.

The Hamas militias – responsible for the terrorist attack against Israeli territory on the 7th in which 1,400 people died and more than 200 were kidnapped – assured via Telegram that their members ambushed an Israeli armored force in the area of ​​the separation fence between Israel and the southeast of the Strip, in the Khan Yunis Governorate area.

The Israeli troops “crossed the fence” several meters into the Strip, and there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian militiamen, who even attacked an Israeli tank.according to Al Qasam.

Trucks on the second day of aid passage.

The Israeli Army reported in a statement that Palestinian militants fired at soldiers “operating west of the Gaza Strip security fence,” and “a tank attacked the terrorist cell that fired at the military.”

Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured in the clashes, although official confirmation from the Army has not yet been made, according to Israeli media.

The clashes increased just when almost twenty trucks entered Gaza from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt with medicine, food and drinking water for Gaza, devastated by the total siege imposed by Israel and the incessant bombings, which has led to the Strip to a serious humanitarian crisis.

Yesterday, 20 trucks with supplies entered Gaza after strong pressure from the international community on Israel to allow access for humanitarian aid and an agreement reached with the US.

This help access does not include fuel inputwhich keeps Gaza hospitals without electricity and on edge as they cannot run the generators.

In total, since the start of the war, more than 4,650 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 14,000 injured, while 70% of the Strip is internally displaced and 50% of homes have been partially or completely destroyed.

EFE