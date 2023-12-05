Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, announced on Tuesday (5) that he canceled the visa of Lynn Hastings, the United Nations (UN) humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian territories, for her alleged failure to condemn the attacks. Hamas terrorists.

According to information from the Israeli newspaper The Times Of IsraelHastings, who has worked in the region for almost three years, has criticized Israel’s offensive in Gaza and led calls for more “humanitarian aid” directed to the Palestinian enclave.

Cohen accused Hastings of “not condemning Hamas for the massacre” carried out on October 7, when terrorists invaded Israeli territory and killed around 1,200 people. The Israeli Foreign Minister also pointed out that the UN official did not condemn the kidnappings, acts of torture and rape, as well as the use of people as human shields by terrorists in Gaza.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Cohen said Hastings “cannot serve in the UN and can no longer enter Israel.”

“I have decided to revoke the residency visa for Israel of the UN “humanitarian” coordinator, Lynn Hastings. Someone who did not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israelis, the kidnapping of babies and the elderly, the horrific acts of abuse and rape, and the use of Gaza residents as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, a democratic country that protects its citizens, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!”, wrote the Jewish chancellor.

Citing agency information Reutersthe British newspaper The Guardian, reported that the UN said last week that it “was informed by Israel” that Hastings’ visa would not be renewed when it expired at the end of this month. The organization’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said on Friday (1st) that the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, “has full confidence in Hastings”.