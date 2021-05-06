The Israeli military justice confirmed the leaks made by the intelligence services to the local press in recent days and formally accused Juana Ruiz Sánchez of financing a terrorist group. The lawyer for this 62-year-old Spanish humanitarian worker, who has lived 35 years in Gaza and the West Bank, will present allegations on Monday. The The family described this process as a “brutal attack against solidarity with the Palestinian people.” and issued a statement signed by eighty organizations to defend the “rigor and professionalism” of Juana. The family believes that the ultimate goal of the Israelis is “to end cooperation with humanitarian organizations and (…) silence the voice of all aid workers.”

The case of the Spanish aid worker is framed within a process opened by Israel against the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Marxist-Leninist organization considered terrorist by the Jewish State, the European Union and the United States. According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, millions of euros donated by European countries to Palestinian organizations were eventually diverted to the PFLP. The Health Workers Committees (HWC), in which Juana has worked since 1993, would be one of the main beneficiaries of European aid and between 2012 and 2020 would have diverted “tens of millions of shekels” to the group labeled as a terrorist. One of the projects denounced by Foreign Affairs is one “for the purchase of medicines in East Jerusalem to which Spain donated 2.5 million shekels (636,000 euros to change), but which barely cost 100,000 (25,000 euros) and the rest went to the FPLP ».

In a statement from the Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence agency, the governments of Spain, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Belgium as donors to Palestinian NGOs that would operate “under the orbit of the PFLP.”. The Israeli agency assured that “these governments involved were deceived and were not aware of the destination of the funds”, but insisted on the need to exercise “greater responsibility and increased supervision.” According to the Israelis, at least seven Palestinian NGOs have received European funds that later ended up in the hands of the PFLP.

The Israeli services launched the investigation in 2019, when the group committed an attack that killed the young Rena Schnerb and together with Juana are Tisir Abu Sharbak, an accountant, Saeed Abdat, a former accountant, and Amro Hamuda, a former manager. They all belong to the Health Workers Committees. Juana has been detained since April 13 and until now was unaware of the charges against her. The Health Workers Committees, which have primary care clinics in different parts of the occupied territories, have been in the crosshairs of the Israeli security forces for a long time and a month ago they stormed their headquarters in Ramallah, computer equipment was confiscated and two of those responsible were arrested.