Joy on one side of the wall, outrage on the other. The Palestinians received this Saturday with open arms the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to declare itself competent to investigate war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem. For Israelis, it is “pure anti-Semitism,” according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.. The ball is now in the court of Chief Prosecutor Fatouh Bensouda, who will have to decide whether or not to launch the investigation and faces strong pressure from Israel and the United States, a country that already imposed sanctions on him during the era of Donald Trump when he tried to prosecute the US military for actions in Afghanistan.

If you meet what you announced in 2019, Bensouda will launch a triple investigation aimed at clarifying whether Israel and Hamas committed war crimes in the 2014 ‘Operation Protective Edge’ against Gaza, the settlement expansion policy and the Israeli Army’s response to the so-called March of Return protests, organized in Gaza from March 2018 to December 2019. In ‘Protective Edge’, the Jewish State Army killed 2,251 people in the 40 days of offensive, the majority civilians, according to the UN, and Hamas took the lives of 66 soldiers and seven civilians. In weekly protests that kicked off in 2018 to claim the right of return for Palestinian refugees, snipers killed 183 protesters and seriously wounded 6,106, most by shooting themselves in the knees.

«Nothing will happen in the short term, but the decision is above all a dissuasive nature and represents a paradigm shift for the future, “says lawyer Gonzalo Boye, who was part of the team that advised the Palestinians in The Hague. Boye remembers Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died of coronavirus in November, who led efforts to bring documents about possible war crimes committed by Israeli officials to the ICC.

Different visions



Despite the fact that its leaders can be investigated for alleged war crimes, Hamas assured that “any international decision that supports the rights of the Palestinians and defends their rights and freedoms is a decision in favor of human rights.”. The Islamist movement pointed out that “we await the day when the leaders of the occupation appear in court to pay for their crimes.” A tone similar to that used by the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohamed Shtayeeh, for whom “it is a victory for justice and humanity, for the values ​​of truth and for the blood of the victims.”

The ICC decision was released late on Friday and Netanyahu immediately accused the court of “violating the right of democracies to defend themselves against terrorism.” Yesterday he again accused the judges of being anti-Semitic due to the possibility of opening an investigation into “false war crimes.” The prime minister, who in the next few hours will be tried again in his country for three crimes of corruption, recalled that the CPI was established “to prevent atrocities such as those committed by the Nazis in the Holocaust suffered by the Jews and now targets the Jews.

The 60 page document drawn up in The Hague collect that Palestine is a State party to the court since 2015 and rules that covers the territories of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, occupied militarily by Israel since 1967. Neither Israel nor the United States are part of this rostrum. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he had “serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise jurisdiction over Israeli personnel.”