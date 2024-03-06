“Take off your Pants” And one of the orders written in an Arabic-Hebrew glossary drawn up by Hamas and found on November 2nd during the investigation into the events of 7 October. There is not only the report by Pramila Patten, United Nations special representative for sexual violence in conflicts, who two days ago declared that the hostages held in Gaza by Hamas since 7 October were probably subjected to “sexual violence, including including rape, sexual torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”.

The evidence of these acts is “abundant, unequivocal and, through social media and international press reports, within anyone's reach”, underlines a statement from the Israeli government. The fact that the terrorists were equipped with a glossary with expressions in Hebrew linked to sexual abuse would demonstrate the premeditated and planned nature of the “heinous sexual crimes perpetrated and denied by Hamas”, which had women, children and even men as victims. “Many male corpses were found with their genitals emasculated and with clear signs of sexual violence.” Elements contained in the 'Silent Cry' report released by Israel on February 21st.

As evidence of what has been stated, Israeli authorities cite photographs and videos, medical tests, eyewitness accounts, journalistic investigations and terrorist confessions. All involving torture, rape and mutilation of Israeli citizens and residents, starting from 7 October.

Israel complains of the “deafening silence” of many international bodies: UN Women issued generic statements without explicitly condemning Hamas, while the Cedaw (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) Committee made vague appeals to the “gender dimension of the conflict”. Only the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recognized the horror of the violence, defining it as possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The UN report: “Hostages subjected to sexual violence, perhaps still abused”

The hostages held in Gaza by Hamas were likely subjected to “sexual violence, including rape, sexual torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”, the UN Special Representative for Sexual Violence in Conflict claims in the report, adding that the His office believes that such treatment may still be ongoing.

Presenting a report on Monday into sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, Patten said there was “clear and convincing information” that the hostages taken to Gaza had been raped and there were “well-founded reasons” to believe that the hostages still still suffer abuse.

Patten further says there is “good reason” to believe that “gang rapes” occurred during the Oct. 7 Hamas assault in “at least three locations,” including the site of the Supernova music festival, Kibbutz Re'im and Route 232. The evidence, he says, indicates that most of the victims in question were “first subjected to rape and then killed.”