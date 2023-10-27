On Thursday, the army organized a tour for journalists during which it displayed various weapons and ammunition that it said were found in areas in southern Israel that were attacked by Palestinian movement fighters.

These weapons included some mines, rocket-propelled grenades, and locally made drones, in addition to Iranian and North Korean mortar shells.

An Israeli military official who helped supervise the confiscation of these weapons from the areas that were attacked said, “I believe that between five and ten percent of the weapons found here were manufactured in Iran.”

He added, requesting that his identity not be revealed, that “ten percent is North Korean, and the rest was manufactured in the Gaza Strip,” according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.

The military official said, “What is most surprising is the amount of weapons they (Hamas fighters) brought into Israel.”

On October 7, Hamas fighters launched an attack on Israel, the most violent in its history, during which they infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into areas in the south of the Hebrew state, resulting in the death of more than 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day of the attack. Hamas also detains 224 people. A person, including foreigners, was taken with her after the attack, according to the Israeli army.

Israel responded with intense artillery and air strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing 7,028 people, including 2,913 children, according to the latest toll from the Ministry of Health in Gaza.