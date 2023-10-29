During his meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages, Gallant said, “The stories published by Hamas are part of its psychological manipulation, and they weigh heavily on the entire nation of Israel. Hamas is using our dear ones in a malicious way, and is aware of the pain and pressure that this use causes,” according to a statement issued by his office. .

According to the latest toll by the Israeli authorities, the Palestinian movement took about 230 hostages with it during its unprecedented attack on the Hebrew state on October 7.

The attack also led to the death of about 1,400 people, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day, according to the Israeli authorities.

Since then, the Hebrew state has responded with intense air and artillery bombardment on the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of more than eight thousand people, about half of whom were children, according to the latest toll issued by the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

On Saturday, the head of the movement’s political bureau in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, expressed Hamas’ readiness to conduct a prisoner exchange deal “immediately.”

Al-Sinwar said in a statement, “We are ready immediately to conclude an exchange deal that includes the release of all prisoners in the occupation prisons in exchange for the release of all prisoners held by the resistance,” according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Israel detains about 5,200 of them in its prisons, of whom 559 are serving life imprisonment.

Gallant stressed on Sunday that “our field movements are part of our efforts to return the hostages. Unless Hamas feels military pressure, nothing will advance. They are looking for the collapse of Israeli society internally and are using the hostages in a brutal manner.”

Hamas had previously released four women hostages, while its estimates indicated that “about 50” of them were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.