Israel criticized Colombia and Chile this Wednesday, which called their respective ambassadors in the Jewish State for consultations for the Israeli offensive on Gaza, and accused them of aligning “with Venezuela and Iran in support of Hamas terrorism.”

“Israel hopes that Colombia and Chile will support the right of a democratic country to protect its citizens and demand the immediate release of those kidnapped” in Gaza, and “not to align with Venezuela and Iran in support of Hamas terrorism,” said a spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in the country’s first reaction to the steps taken. by the two Latin American countries.

As he highlighted in what is the first official Israeli reaction to the matter, in the “atrocious attack” by the Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,400 dead and led to the taking of some 240 hostages, “There are citizens of Colombia, Chile and other Latin American countries who are also among the victims.”

“The State of Israel is fighting a war that was imposed on it, a war against a terrorist organization that uses the citizens of Gaza as shields human rights, commits war crimes and crimes against humanity, and violates the human rights of the citizens of Gaza, as well as the citizens of Israel,” denounced Foreign Affairs spokesman Lior Haiat.

And several Latin American countries governed by the left – such as Bolivia, Colombia and Chile – are rethinking their ties with Israel. with measures ranging from the breaking of relations to the recall of their ambassadors, following the bombings in Palestinian territory, actions that they consider a violation of International Law.

The left-wing Bolivian government, led by President Luis Arce, for example, was the first in Latin America to cut ties with Israel. since the conflict broke out after Hamas’ bloody assault on Israeli territory.

On October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 and took them to the Gaza Strip.

Among the victims of the atrocious Hamas terrorist attack there are also citizens of Colombia, Chile and other Latin American countries.

This Tuesday, Vice Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani noted that Bolivia made “the determination to break diplomatic relations with the State of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive being carried out in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel responded by accusing Bolivia of capitulating to “terrorism.” “The decision of the Bolivian government to cut diplomatic ties with Israel is a capitulation to terrorism and the regime of the Ayatollahs of Iran,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on Wednesday.

“The Bolivian government aligns itself with the terrorist organization Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 people, including children, women, babies and the elderly,” he added, referring to the balance of the October 7 attack.

On the contrary, Hamas celebrated “the position adopted by the Bolivian government to sever relations with the Zionist entity, which occurred in response to the Israeli fascist aggression, and called again” to the Arab and Islamic countries “that normalized ties with Israel” to break all relations with this entity.

Bolivia had already broken diplomatic relations with Israel on other occasions, which date back to 1969. In 2009, the government of Evo Morales (2006-2019) – Arce’s former ally – made the same determination for an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

La Paz resumed relations a decade later by order of right-wing president Jeanine Áñez, who replaced Morales in power in the midst of a severe internal crisis.

Before breaking relations with Israel, President Arce met on Monday with the Palestinian ambassador, Mahmoud Elalwani, and expressed his rejection of “the war crimes committed in Gaza” and advocated for a territory for Palestinians without Israeli occupation.

The decision of the Bolivian government to break diplomatic relations with Israel is a surrender to terrorism and the Ayatollah regime in Iran.

Chile and Colombia, for their part, called their respective ambassadors in Israel, Jorge Carvajal and Margarita Manjarrez, for consultations. to address the situation of diplomatic relations in the context of the war with the Palestinian militias in Gaza.

Chile assured that it recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv for “the unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip,” according to a bulletin from the foreign ministry of the government of leftist Gabriel Boric.

“Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern that these military operations – which at this stage of their development entail collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza – do not respect fundamental norms,” ​​the government said.

In the same line, The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, summoned his ambassador to Tel Aviv. And he added: “If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot be there.”

Subsequently, The Colombian Foreign Ministry published a statement in which, on behalf of the Government, it “expresses its strongest rejection of the actions of the Israeli security forces in Gaza, in areas densely populated by civilians, which has resulted in a death toll of more than 8,000 victims, including hundreds of boys and girls.

“The Government of Colombia reiterates the urgency of a ceasefire and the obligation that Israel’s security forces have to observe International Humanitarian Law (IHL). All parties are called to respect International Law and IHL,” he added. the notice.

He also reiterates Petro’s call to the international community to urgently hold a peace conference, as well as “the full recognition of the two States by all the nations of the world” to bring peace to the region.

Bombing of refugee camp in Gaza.

Since the war broke out, Petro and the Government of Israel and the international Jewish community have had bitter discussions that led the Colombian president to threaten to suspend relations with the Hebrew State.

The controversy began with Petro’s position, which has condemned Israel’s bombings of Gaza, even comparing those actions to those of the Nazis in World War II, but without repudiating the terrorism of the armed wing of Hamas.

In reaction, Israel suspended security exports to Colombia. But days later, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, met with the Colombian president and seemed to tone down the tensions between the two.

“On October 19, I was at the Nariño Palace in a meeting with President Gustavo Petro that lasted just over an hour. It was a frank meeting and I believe that both sides understand the importance of bilateral relations and understand the long history of very good relations between Israel and Colombia. There is interest on both sides to continue these relations,” Ambassador Dagan told EL TIEMPO.

