The army said in a statement, “An examination of the army’s operational systems indicates that it was a shell fired by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip that struck Al-Shifa Hospital.”

He continued, “The missile that failed to launch was targeting army forces” in the vicinity of the hospital.

Palestinian sources and the World Health Organization said that Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip, and another hospital with children connected to life support were bombed on Friday.

The World Health Organization added that 20 hospitals in Gaza are now completely out of service.