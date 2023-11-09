The United States assured this Thursday that Israel agreed to allow daily four-hour “humanitarian breaks” in northern Gaza to allow civilians to leave.

In a call with reporters, White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby announced that Israel informed the US that during these pauses, which will begin this Thursday, “there will be no military operations.”

Kirby admitted that there remains “concern” about the possibility of Hamas trying to prevent the departure of civilians.

In any case He called for civilians to try to leave the “active” areas of the conflict, and also considered it “crucial” that humanitarian aid be extended to the areas to which civilians move.

The White House spokesman recalled that the pauses in southern Gaza have allowed thousands of people to leave and the influx of humanitarian aid, but this aid must increase.

He thus assessed that 106 trucks have entered southern Gaza through the Rafah crossing in Egypt, but he hopes that this number will rise as soon as possible.

“We need to see more and we need to see more soon,” said Kirby, who considered that 150 trucks of humanitarian aid should enter a day, and although there are days when it is not possible, that should be, at least, the objective.

Kirby stressed that Israel is fighting an enemy – the Hamas militias – that is “embedded in the civilian population, using hospitals and civilian infrastructure in an effort to protect itself” and puts the “innocent Palestinian people” at greater risk.

But he also insisted that Israel has “the obligation to fully comply with international law” and considered that these humanitarian pauses are “a step in the right direction because they seek to give civilians” the opportunity to reach safer areas.

