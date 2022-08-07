Israel accepts a truce in the Gaza Strip proposed by Egypt

Israel agreed to a truce proposed by Egypt in the Gaza Strip, where 31 Palestinians, including six children, were killed, an Egyptian security source told AFP on Sunday.

(Read here: Khaled Mansur, important leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fell in Israel)

“The Israeli side has accepted,” the source said, adding that Egypt was awaiting a response from the Palestinians, after three days of bloody clashes between the group. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel.

(You are interested in: Israeli army attacks Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza)

A Palestinian source confirmed on his side that there were ongoing negotiations on this issue. The clashes that began on Friday are the worst between Israel and the armed organizations of Gaza since the eleven-day war in May 2021.

In that conflict, 260 people on the Palestinian side and 14 in Israel died, according to the authorities.

The Israeli army this week launched several airstrikes in Gaza. Photo: Mohammed ABED / AFP

This new escalation has already deprived the small enclave of 362 square kilometers and its 2.3 million inhabitants of its only power stationwhich had to close due to lack of fuel, due to the blockade of the entrances to the territory by Israel since Tuesday.

This Sunday, the Al Qods brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that they launched rockets towards Jerusalem. As 97% of the projectiles launched from Gaza, were intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile shield, according to the army of the Hebrew State.

AFP

More news