Israel accepts a truce in the Gaza Strip proposed by Egypt

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Israeli artillery soldiers near the Gaza border in southern Israel.
Israeli artillery soldiers near the Gaza border in southern Israel.
At least 31 Palestinians have been killed during the bombing, including six children.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 07, 2022, 09:51 AM
Israel agreed to a truce proposed by Egypt in the Gaza Strip, where 31 Palestinians, including six children, were killed, an Egyptian security source told AFP on Sunday.
(Read here: Khaled Mansur, important leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, fell in Israel)
“The Israeli side has accepted,” the source said, adding that Egypt was awaiting a response from the Palestinians, after three days of bloody clashes between the group. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Israel.
(You are interested in: Israeli army attacks Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza)
A Palestinian source confirmed on his side that there were ongoing negotiations on this issue. The clashes that began on Friday are the worst between Israel and the armed organizations of Gaza since the eleven-day war in May 2021.
In that conflict, 260 people on the Palestinian side and 14 in Israel died, according to the authorities.
This new escalation has already deprived the small enclave of 362 square kilometers and its 2.3 million inhabitants of its only power stationwhich had to close due to lack of fuel, due to the blockade of the entrances to the territory by Israel since Tuesday.
This Sunday, the Al Qods brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that they launched rockets towards Jerusalem. As 97% of the projectiles launched from Gaza, were intercepted by the Israeli anti-missile shield, according to the army of the Hebrew State.
AFP
More news
August 07, 2022, 09:51 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Israel #accepts #truce #Gaza #Strip #proposed #Egypt
Leave a Reply