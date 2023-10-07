Israel | About 200 Finnish tourists in Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with those who submitted a travel declaration

The Embassy of Finland in Israel hopes that as many people as possible will make a travel declaration. However, the most important advice is to follow the instructions given by the local authorities.

Palestinian groups launched against Israel today, Saturday, a large-scale attack, where several people are estimated to have died.

According to the armed wing of Hamas, more than 5,000 rockets were fired at Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning in 20 minutes. The Islamic Jihad organization says it joined the attack alongside Hamas.

Israeli Defense Minister By Joav Gallant according to it is a war.

Ambassador Nina Nordström

Finland Ambassador to Israel Nina Nordström says that 202 people have submitted a travel declaration to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Of them, 187 people on the Israeli side and 15 in the Palestinian territories,” says Nordström.

“Of course, the number can still rise, when people wake up to the situation.”

According to the Foreign Ministry’s estimate, there are about a thousand Finns living permanently in Israel.

Nordström himself is currently on a business trip to Finland, but is monitoring the situation in the same way as his colleagues in Tel Aviv.

According to him, the ministry has been in contact with the Finns who made the travel declaration.

“We are actively monitoring the situation both at the embassy and also in our liaison office in Ramallah, and we are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” says Nordström.

Nordstrom the deputy head of the mission during the official trip Juhana Tuunanen answers the phone from his home north of Tel Aviv.

“Rockets have been directed both here in the Tel Aviv area and in the direction of Jerusalem, but the vast majority of rockets sent from Gaza have been aimed at the southern part of the country. Israel’s missile defense system has repelled a large part of these fired rockets,” says Tuunanen.

In the immediate vicinity of Tuunanen’s home, there were no air raid alarms in the morning, unlike in the city of Tel Aviv and southern Israel, where air raid alarms sounded continuously in the morning.

Embassy is in direct contact only with those Finns who have made a travel declaration. The contact information of the person making the notification is stored in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ systems, through which the embassy receives the messages directly to the passengers.

According to Tuunanen, the mission has also actively communicated the situation on its social media channels, which are followed by many Finns living in Israel.

“We have urged people to follow the instructions of the local authorities and inform their loved ones about their situation so that they are not worried. In addition, we inform about our own services. For example, we have a 24/7 emergency service that Finns can contact,” Tuunanen says.

Delegation is always closed on Saturdays, when it is a public holiday in Israel.

However, according to Tuunanen’s information, moving around in the city of Tel Aviv is still “relatively normal”.

“Now, during the weekend, we will calmly assess how the situation will develop, and what it means for the mission in terms of Monday,” says Tuunanen.