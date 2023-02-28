Israel | A US citizen died in the West Bank

The American citizen who died in the West Bank was an Israeli man with dual citizenship who was shot dead on Monday.

27.2. 22:58

of the United States a citizen has died in violence in Israel’s West Bank on Monday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A spokesperson for the US State Department Ned Price said the country condemns the bloodshed of recent days.

Three people were already killed in Israel during Sunday and Monday, when a 44-year-old Israeli man was shot dead in the Arab village of Bi’ina in northern Israel on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Israeli settlers had gone to the West Bank on a revenge trip after a Palestinian man had shot dead two Israeli settlers aged around 20.

Price’s according to the US citizen who died was an Israeli man with dual citizenship who was shot dead on Monday.

“We also condemn the reprisals against Palestinian civilians that followed these acts of violence,” Price said.