Israel | A rocket fired from Lebanon hit a soccer field – 10 dead, Israel says

Israel|According to Israeli media, the rocket that hit the soccer field killed several young people. Israel blames the attack on Hezbollah, which has denied it.

of Israel according to the rescue authorities, a dozen people have died in a rocket attack, which was carried out today Saturday on the Golan Heights from the Lebanese side.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters and an Israeli newspaper report on the matter, among others Haaretzaccording to which there are at least 10 fatalities.

Estimates of the number of wounded vary. According to AFP and Reuters, the rescue service would have said that more than 30 people were wounded, while according to Haaretz’s information, the number would be more than 20. The rocket is said to have hit the village of Majdal Shams.

of Israel according to the army, the attack was carried out by the extremist organization Hezbollah operating on the Lebanese side, which recently denied the matter.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement has no connection to this incident,” Hezbollah said in a statement, referring to its own military wing.

According to the Israeli army, the rocket attack would have targeted the soccer field. According to Haaretz, the victims would be mainly young people, between the ages of 10 and 20.

The residents of Majdal Shams are mostly Druze, one of the ethno-religious minorities in the Israeli-occupied territories.

Hezbollah and Israel have regularly exchanged gunfire in the border zone between the two countries since the start of the Gaza war.

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah into a full-scale war has been feared since the extremist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, attacked Israel in October of last year. At that time, Israel began its continued counterattack on the Gaza Strip with the aim of destroying Hamas.

The Golan Heights are an area occupied by Israel, which the country captured from Syria in 1967 in the Six Day War.