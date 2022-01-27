Israel | A rare snowfall covered the holy places of Jerusalem in a thick snow veil

According to local media, the snow height in the city was as thick as 20 centimeters.

In Israel Jerusalem and the eastern part of the country were covered in thick snow the night before Thursday after an exceptionally heavy snowfall, according to Reuters.

For example, schools and roads were closed due to snowfall. The height of the snow in the local media in Jerusalem was as high as about 20 centimeters.

Snow games are a rare treat in Jerusalem.

The children built a snowman in front of the Rock Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Numerous religious practitioners had to traverse through a thick blanket of snow to get to worship the holy places in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Heavy snowfalls are rare in Jerusalem, which, according to Reuters, caused local children to rush through the city streets to watch falling snowflakes and throw snowballs.

People prayed in the snow on the West Wall of Jerusalem.

Reuters to interview Abed Shabany had taken his two sons to enjoy the rare snow in the hills near Jerusalem.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” Shabany said.

“There is no school today, so we came with the kids to make snowmen and snowballs. I think this is a good sign. This will hopefully be a good year. ”

A man shovels snow at the gate of Damascus.

Jerusalem the center was calmer than usual as a result of the surprising weather.

Police closed several main roads leading to Jerusalem as a result of snowfall at night and the city’s bus service had to be suspended.

Mayor of the city Moshe Lion reported on Thursday that 210 snow plows were working all night to clean the city’s streets.

The winter storm that had brought snowfall before Israel had swept through the Mediterranean through Greece to Turkey. Next, the storm will move to Syria.

Aerial view of the snow-covered Old City of Jerusalem.

Correction 27.1.2022 at 17.44: In the story, Jerusalem was called the capital of Israel. The international community, including Finland, has not recognized Jerusalem as its capital.