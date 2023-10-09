In the midst of the conflict between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas, the Panamanian Government reported the disappearance of a Panamanian citizen. Daryelis Denises Saez Batista, with identification PA0742277, is among those missing after the Hamas incursion into southern Israel, the Panamanian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

The conflict was triggered when Hamas launched a surprise and unprecedented attack against Israel, using land, sea and air. This resulted in thousands of rockets launched and ground attacks by militants on Israeli soil, leading the country to declare a state of war on Saturday. Multiple casualties were reported among the Israeli population, with more than 700 dead and 2,200 injured in just two days.

Israel responded with intense bombing in the Gaza Strip, where 2.3 million Gazans reside, causing a large number of civilian casualties. In the Gaza Strip, at least 493 deaths, including 91 children, and 2,751 injuries were reported, of which 244 were minors.

Israeli police and rescue personnel search the site of a rocket attack from Gaza in Beitar Illit.

The Panamanian Foreign Ministry is in contact with the family of Daryelis Denises Saez Batista and the Israeli authorities to obtain more information about her whereabouts and situation.

Panama also issued a statement on Saturday strongly condemning the hostile attacks and violence perpetrated in Israel, expressing its solidarity with the Israeli people. Furthermore, he reaffirmed his firm rejection of violence in all its forms, regardless of its origin.

