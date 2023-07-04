Thousands of Israelis gathered this Monday at the country’s main international airport, in the capital Tel Aviv, in a new protest against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and his judicial reform project. After several hours, the police declared the mobilization illegal and used guards and water cannons to disperse the protesters. At least 37 people were detained, although the march was overshadowed by the large-scale military operation in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of people danced into the arrivals hall and chanted “Democracy!” this Monday at Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv, in protest against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reform the judiciary.

They are part of the thousands of anti-government protesters who gathered on Monday, July 3, at the Israeli airport. Some clashed with the police, who tried to prevent them from blocking vehicle access to the terminal for most flights entering and leaving the country.

Amid national Israeli flags and a roar of horns and drums, the protesters clashed with the Police, who sent agents on horseback to the scene. Although the operation was overshadowed by the large-scale military operation carried out by Israel on Monday in the occupied West Bank, in which at the moment there are at least eight Palestinians dead and fifty wounded.

“We are against the dictatorship,” said protester Rami Matan. “We are against the rules that the ugly Netanyahu government” wants to impose, he added.

“We have to show that the protest is not asleep, we are here, we are awake,” said Smadar Bonne, another protester. “The mobilization has really shown that they can’t do everything they want, not that easily,” she said.

The authorities announced that at least 37 people were arrested for disturbing public order. According to ‘The Times of Israel’ newspaper, some flights suffered delays of several hours, but many passengers missed their flights. Some 93,000 travelers were scheduled to arrive and depart during the day, on about 550 flights in total.

Israeli border police officers disperse protesters trying to block the entrance to Israel's main international airport during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government plans to overhaul the judicial system, at Ben Gurion airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday July 3, 2023.

Months of protests against judicial reform

Protesters have met every week for six months in one of the largest protest movements in Israel’s history.

Formed in late December with the support of far-right parties and ultra-Orthodox Jewish groups, the government of Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to pass a justice reform aimed at increasing the power of elected representatives over judges.

The Executive believes that the reform is necessary to guarantee a better balance of power, but its critics consider it a threat to Israeli democracy and its institutional guarantees.







Netanyahu, who had announced a pause on the bill in March to allow discussions with the opposition, said in late June that he had dropped the so-called “reversal” clause, which would have allowed Parliament to overturn a Supreme Court decision by a simple majority. .

Rafi is another of the protesters who mobilized on Monday and who also participates in the wave of massive protests against the reform since last January. “I have come to protest against the government plan that seeks to change the entire legal system,” he argued.

He added that actions are needed in “key and dominant” points of the country such as the airport, all “to prevent the government from taking the steps it is taking.”

The “reasonableness criterion” in the spotlight

This Monday, the government coalition sought to advance this bill, which if approved would eliminate the “reasonableness doctrine,” which allows the Supreme Court to review and overturn government decisions based on whether or not it is reasonable.

Netanyahu ally Simcha Rothman, who chairs parliament’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee and has spearheaded reform, said on Monday he would introduce a bill this week to strip the Supreme Court of its authority to overturn government decisions. that you consider “unreasonable”.

Israeli MP Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionist party chairs a session of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to discuss a controversial judicial review bill in Jerusalem, March 20, 2023. AFP – GIL COHEN-MAGEN

That “reasonableness test” was used by the Supreme Court earlier this year to annul the appointment of a Netanyahu ally as interior minister because of a bribery conviction while he held that post in the 1990s and a plea deal. for tax evasion in 2021.

The broad mobilizations forced Netanyahu in March to temporarily suspend the reform and sit down to negotiate with the opposition forces with the mediation of the Israeli president. Even so, no agreement was reached in the talks and the Executive now wants to promote the controversial plan unilaterally.

With EFE, AP, AFP and Reuters