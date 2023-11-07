First, shock And fear; then, pain and anger. Now, a month after its deadliest day in 75 years of history, with the army surrounding the capital of Gaza and a kind of collective post-trauma, a feeling unites the different social groups of Israel: it is time for revenge. It is the lowest common denominator in which the street, the political and military leaders and the media meet – with different inflections – although they diverge on the responsibility of the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, or on how to free the more than 240 hostages in Gaza. It is the certainty that the famous post-Holocaust slogan, “Never again,” has made sense again, and Israel has no alternative but to end by force the threat posed by having Hamas on the other side of a border. which he believed to be impregnable and turned out to be porous, as if the Middle East conflict had begun that October 7, when the Palestinian militia killed 1,400 people. That the civilian deaths in Gaza are a harm that is difficult to avoid or, as the country’s president, Isaac Herzog, suggested, accomplices. And that, as they say in Israel, “this is not Switzerland”: here they eat the weak and it is time to restore the power of deterrence.

Two things usually change, depending on the ideological position. One, the chosen word: from “victory”, the one that dominates the entrance to Tel Aviv with the national flag and images of soldiers, to “revenge” or the Talmudic phrase “[Si alguien viene a matarte], get up and kill him first”, present on the West Bank roads traveled by both Palestinians and Israeli settlers. The other, the scope of the usual generic “they”: it can mean Hamas, those who support it, all Gazans or all Palestinians. Everything with life in parentheses: 200,000 Israelis displaced from the borders with Lebanon and Gaza, 360,000 reservists mobilized, many businesses closed and few smiles on the streets.

One of those reservists is Mika Assa’s husband, who restlessly walks his dog through the deserted and dark streets of the usually vibrant Yaffa, the Arab-majority town next to his native Tel Aviv and where the city council has put up signs in Arabic and in Hebrew with the phrase: “We will get through this together.” Assa, 29, divides his fear into phases. One first, which she defines as “existential” and connects with the experience of her great-grandparents fleeing the Holocaust, from the Czech Republic to Sweden. “I saw the images [del ataque] and I couldn’t believe they were real. I thought that anything could happen, that I would never be able to leave home now, that terrorists could also come here. Yes, now we have a State and a strong army, but it is the same feeling that they want to kill us and we have nowhere to go.” She now dares to go out on the street, but she lives worried about her husband, deployed on the border with Lebanon. “I would be lying to you if I said I felt just as comfortable walking around Arabs. In general, I am in favor of peace, but I see the images of Gaza and they seem less harsh to me than before October 7,” she admits.

The images of Gaza seen in Israel are not those that dominate the news in the rest of the world either. There are hardly any bodies of children or families fleeing the bombings. Only the information from the army about the advance of the troops or the “eliminated” minor Hamas leaders. Television channel 14, the favorite of the right, has a counter in its special “Israel wins” in which it includes all the dead Gazans (more than 10,000, this Monday) as “terrorists eliminated.” It is the same channel on which a military expert from an institute associated with Tel Aviv University, Eliyahu Yossian, insisted that in Gaza “there are no innocents,” only “2.5 million terrorists.” Two weeks ago, two military affairs correspondents were debating on military radio. Feeling that it sounded temporizing, one of them clarified: “Let no one make a mistake: I am in favor of 100,000 dying.” [en Gaza]”.

On the political level, with a Government of national unity to which part of the opposition has joined, the language changes, but not the tone. The president, considered a moderate voice, has described as “absolutely false” the “rhetoric that Gaza civilians are not aware of, nor involved.” “They could have stood up, fought against that evil regime […]. There is a whole nation there that is responsible,” she said. Merav Ben-Ari, a lawmaker from the opposition party led by Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid, recently said in Parliament that “the children of Gaza have asked for it.” And Galit Distel Atbaryan, the deputy of Netanyahu’s party (Likud) who until recently held the Public Diplomacy portfolio, has asked that the Army act in a “vengeful and cruel” way to “wipe all of Gaza off the face of the earth.” . “Let the Gazan monsters run towards the southern fence and try to enter Egyptian territory. Or die,” she tweeted.

A minister, the far-right Amijai Eliyahu (Legado), has just considered “one of the options” to launch an atomic bomb on Gaza, because there “there are no uninvolved parties.” [civiles]”. Netanyahu has disavowed it, but in his speeches he speaks of war between “the children of light and the children of darkness” and mentions Amalek, the enemy nation of the Israelites in the Bible whose extermination God asked King Saul: “You have You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we remember it.”

The dehumanizing message also prevails. From the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant (“we confront animals and we act accordingly”), or from the National Security Advisor, Tsaji Hanegbi (“it is often said that they are animals, but whoever has a dog at home knows that they are not animals , they are monsters”). Or Gilad Erdan, the ambassador who caused controversy by wearing the Star of David at the UN that the Nazis forced Jews to wear: “There is only one solution to cure cancer: eliminate all cancer cells.”

The magnitude of the Hamas attack, which caused some 1,400 deaths, mostly civilians killed in their homes or at a music festival, has awakened the specter of the Holocaust in Israeli Jews. As if the hours waiting for the security forces to arrive on October 7 had made the inhabitants of the most powerful State in the Middle East – born three years after the Nazi genocide, which has militarily occupied the West Bank for half a century and has nuclear weapons – and the support of the United States – now see themselves in the mirror as a helpless child in the Warsaw ghetto.

Osher Yanah, a 25-year-old traditional Sephardi, expresses it in the Tel Aviv shop-cafe he runs, “anxious” to be summoned to enter Gaza: “We are used to having people who hate us, but we did not expect something So. The first two days I didn’t recognize my country. It wasn’t the one I had grown up in. We lost self-esteem. But, as they say: ‘Weak people make hard times and hard times make strong people.’ Yanah assures that “the children of [la guerra de] 2014, those who told us not to harm, are the terrorists of 2023.” “They don’t want Jews. Spot. Neither in their territory, nor ours nor in that of, I don’t know, Italy […]. The only solution I see is to kill all Hamas activists, reoccupy Gaza and educate the people there in love for others and peace. Western education, like ours, not Middle Eastern.”

Yona Levin’s desire for revenge reaches Iran: “It must be destroyed. “Everyone understands today that we have to go to the end.” 59 years old, religious and employed in an electronics store in the Geullah neighborhood of Jerusalem, he wants to expel all Gazans forever. “There is no place for them here. And if Europe wants to help, let it take them. I pay for it”. Those who stay? “It matters to them that their children die, we sanctify life.”

The Israeli historian and writer Gideon Avital-Eppstein gave his diagnosis two weeks ago, at a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu: “The majority of Israelis today are in cognitive dissonance. Until recently they thought there was something resembling peace and that it was working.” It is the context that never appears in conversations.

Although the attack a month ago revealed a chain of failures among the various security forces, trust is maintained in the army, but not in the discredited Netanyahu. 55% of the Jewish majority trusts more in the first, with only 7% in the second, according to a survey released on the 31st by the think tank Israel Institute for Democracy. It continues to be by far the most valued institution, as seen in the encouragement of those who walk in uniform or the posters with phrases such as “Return safe and sound” or “We are all one Israel.” Networks of volunteers cook for soldiers, McDonald’s provides them with 4,000 free meals a day and a 50% discount, and a network of gas stations invites them for coffee.

Ariel Yuri, on a bridge on the Tel Aviv seafront. Alvaro Garcia

Ariel Yuri is not in that cognitive dissonance. She parks her bicycle on a bridge on the Tel Aviv seafront and, despite the situation, insists on smiling for the photo. He confesses “in shock” of feeling that their “existence is not guaranteed” and of “having to remember Jewish history.” But he also feels that his country “has lost its moral compass” in his response. “I still see the people of Gaza as human beings like us. My desire for peace has not been broken. I have not stopped learning Arabic, nor having Palestinian friends. Of course I’m angry with the people who did that, but not with the rest of the Palestinians. This is racism. Right now, in my country, the majority hates. And I refuse to hate.”

Two groups that receive a lot of this hatred these days are the very minority anti-Zionist ultra-Orthodox Jews (their protest by burning the national flag today strikes such a sensitive chord that it was brutally dissolved by the police) and the Arab minority: that 20% of the Palestinian population. by identity, but Israeli by nationality.

Among the first is Shmuel Brenner, in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, in Jerusalem, where you can see graffiti of Palestinian flags or phrases like “Zionists = Nazis.” He is 28 years old, has four children and serves in Yiddish the customers who enter his shop selling Jewish religious items. He pays for every medical consultation and takes his children to a private school so as not to indirectly receive a single shekel from a State that, in his opinion, should not exist until the Messiah arrives. “I am not praying for the army to win, but for Israel to disappear, which is putting us deeper and deeper into the mud.” “Yes,” he clarifies, “the dead hurt me.” [del 7 de octubre]. Is my town. But no more than those in Gaza.”

Shmuel Brenner, in his shop selling Jewish religious items, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, on October 5. Alvaro Garcia

Amy (she does not want to give her last name) belongs to the second group, the Palestinian minority. In Yaffa, where clashes broke out two years ago between Jews and Arabs, the police are very present and few want to speak in public. Nor speak out on social networks. According to the NGO Mosawa, 171 investigations have been opened for inciting Palestinians with Israeli citizenship to terrorism for messages on social networks such as mourning the corpses of Gaza.

“I understand where their pain comes from,” Amy says, “but now they treat us like we’re all Hamas. What Hamas did is not humane, but don’t I have the right to feel pain for what is happening in Gaza? She assures that she does not dare to tell it on TikTok because she would “be arrested in minutes” and she complains that her Jewish friends dislike her for not coming out to condemn the Hamas attack. “I will do it when I can also denounce what is happening in Gaza without being arrested. How can I divide the heart? Just like her hostages are there, our families are there. Here, until you wave the flag and accept even the least logical things, they don’t accept you. They don’t understand that everything is revenge. Some take revenge on others. And if the death of one child hurts you more than another, what is it if not racism?

