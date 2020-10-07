In the third basement of a hospital parking lot in Haifa (Israel), caregivers are busy. This place was completely redeveloped during the health crisis to help make space and accommodate the most people who have been infected by Covid-19. AT Originally, it was in 2006 after the war in Lebanon that the Israeli authorities thought of this device in order to treat victims at the time while remaining out of range of enemy missiles.

Overall, it is a unique center in the world. 20,000 square meters are completely reorganized in order to guarantee a suitable place. It is possible to accommodate nearly 770 patients at the same time, including 170 under respiratory assistance. The medical staff are equipped with masks and coveralls to try to protect themselves as well as possible from the virus. However, every day, many of them contract the virus and find themselves forced to remain isolated at home.

