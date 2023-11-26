Eight children and five women, including four mothers, are the Israeli hostages who were released in recent hours by Hamas and that they had been kidnapped on Kibbutz Be’eri. Among them too Emily Hand, the nine-year-old Israeli-Irish girl whose story had kept us in suspense. Initially, the Israeli authorities had informed her father, Thomas Hannd, that the little girl had been killed on October 7 during the Hamas assault on the kibbutz. Israeli intelligence subsequently received evidence from the Gaza Strip that the little girl was still alive.

The Israeli authorities have provided the names of the hostages released in recent hours, after a postponement decided by Hamas accusing Israel of having violated the truce agreement. They are Shoshan Haran, 67, his daughter Adi Shoham, 38, and his grandchildren, Naveh and Yahel, aged eight and three respectively. Also freed were Shiri Weiss, 53, and her daughter Noga, 18, Sharon Avigdori, 52, and her son Noam, 12, and her brothers Noam and Alma Or, 17 and 13 respectively. years. Also released were Maya Regev, 21, and Hila Rotem, 12, as well as nine-year-old Emily Hand.

Young woman released yesterday will undergo surgery, Hamas shot her on 7/10

Hamas militants shot Mia Regev before kidnapping her on October 7th from Kibbutz Be’eri. So the young woman, 21 years old, was walking on crutches when she was released. She was seen in the video of the release released by Hamas and due to her medical condition, Israeli sources explain, she was transferred to the Soroka hospital because she was the only one in need of urgent treatment

Broadcaster N12 reports that Mia Regev will undergo surgery today. However, the Israeli Ministry of Health specifies that ”the young woman’s health conditions are stable after 7 weeks of captivity”.

Emily’s family: “Indescribable joy, commitment to those still hostage”

“Emily has returned to us. We cannot find the words to describe our emotions after 50 challenging and complicated days,” Emily Hand’s family said in a statement. “We are delighted to embrace Emily again, but at the same time we remember all the hostages who have yet to return. We will continue to do everything in our power to bring them home,” continues the note from the family of the little girl, who turned nine while she was held hostage and who has dual Israeli and Irish citizenship.