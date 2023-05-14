Israel celebrates 75 years since the birth of the state

The State of Israel He turns 75 today. Slightly larger than our Emilia-Romagna, it was born on the remains of the British mandate of Palestinea disguised form of imperialism which, following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, allowed Britain to rule what is now Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, from 1920 to 1948. That same year, Friday May 14, on the eve of Shabbat, while the British were lowering the Union Jack forever, in the hall of the Tel Aviv museum – now known as Independence Hall – David Ben Gurion read the Declaration of independence and proclaimed the birth of the State of Israel.

The story that leads to its creation begins at the end of the 19th century, when it was born Zionist Organizationfounded on 29 August 1898 by the Viennese playwright and journalist Theodor Herzl, begins work on the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine. Herzl knew Palestine only from books and argued that the Arabs had nothing to worry about, since “Jews have no belligerent powers behind them, nor do they have a warlike nature.” Of a different opinion were the Arabs among whom, from the beginning of the 20th century, “fears of an invasion of European Jews” began to spread. Starting in 1908, intellectuals and thinkers such as Najib Azuri And Najib Nassar they had in fact begun to write articles in which they warned their compatriots about the Zionism. For Nassar it was clear that the movement’s intentions were to relocate Palestinians elsewhere.

Meanwhile, on the front of the Ottoman Empire, nicknamed the “sick man of Europe”, insurrectionary winds began to blow in every corner of its vast territory. As the Palestinian philosopher recounts Sari Nusseibeh in his book “Once upon a time there was a country” (Il Saggiatore), also in Palestine, since 1880, a movement advocating a European-style freedom had begun. And he also writes that the first changes had been determined by the legate of the Holy Land. “Tsar Alexander II built the Russian Clony to accommodate the influx of Orthodox pilgrims. Not to be outdone the German Kaiser built the Benedictine Abbey of Mount Sinai. Protestants built schools and hospitals. Catholics appointed what was to be the first Latin patriarch since the Crusades, and Baron Edmond de Rothschild erected windmills for a colony of Jewish farmers.” Towards the end of the 20th century, most of the Jews residing in Jerusalem “were Eastern European Orthodox or Arabic-speaking Jews who had lived with Arabs since time immemorial, and felt fully integrated into Arab life and culture.”

