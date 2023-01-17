Israel | 40 countries demand Israel end ‘punitive sanctions’ against Palestinians

Israel has chastised the Palestinian Authority for its push to get the UN’s view on the occupation.

In total On Monday, 40 UN member states demanded that Israel abandon its sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. Israel imposed the sanctions as punishment for Palestinian efforts to get a statement from the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s occupation.

At the end of December, the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice to consider the consequences for Israel of occupying the Palestinian territories. The resolution was issued a day after the country’s most right-wing government of all time came to power in Israel.

In retaliation, Israel imposed a series of economic sanctions against the Palestinian Authority on January 6, aimed at making the administration “pay the price” for demanding a resolution.

Fresh in the statement, 40 states reaffirmed their “unwavering support” for the ICJ and international law and expressed their grave concern over the Israeli government’s decision to impose sanctions on the people, leadership and civil society of the Palestinian Territories.

“Despite the different positions of states on the resolution, we oppose the punitive measures that resulted from the desire to get the opinion of the International Court of Justice and, in a broader sense, a response to the General Assembly resolution. We demand the immediate withdrawal (of sanctions),” the states said in a statement.

The statement was signed by the countries that supported the original resolution, such as Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Ireland, Pakistan and South Africa. In addition, some of the countries that abstained from voting on the resolution, such as Japan, France and South Korea, and some of those that voted against it, such as Germany and Estonia, gave their signatures.

“This is significant because it shows that, regardless of how the states voted, they are united against punitive measures,” representing Palestine at the UN Riyad Mansour said.

of the UN of the Secretary General Antonio Guterres according to the spokesman, the Secretary-General is deeply concerned about Israel’s recent actions against the Palestinian Authority. He emphasized that there should be no retaliation in relation to the International Court of Justice.

The UN Security Council is supposed to meet to discuss the situation in the Palestinian Territories on Wednesday.