At least 200 Colombian soldiers, who are part of the Battalion number 3, They continue to be deployed in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, fulfilling their role as observers for the stabilization and the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

The strips that are in the territory remain alert due to the conflict due to the proximity of the border line with the Gaza Strip.

(You may be interested in: Live | Conflict in the Gaza Strip leaves 900 Israelis and 687 Palestinians dead).

The Israel-Palestine conflict continues to advance. On October 7, Israel declared a state of war after a multiple attack in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Ministry of Health confirmed that the injured reach 2,600while it is reported that so far they have deadat least, 900 citizensaccording to Channel 13 of Israeli television.

(Also: Israel: the number of Colombians who have requested assistance from that country increases to 180).

According to the international media EFEon the Gaza side, it has been confirmed that 687 people have died after Israel launched airstrikes in response, 140 were children. For its part, according to the latest count from the Strip’s Ministry of Health, there are already 3,726 injured in Gaza.

Dozens of rockets have fallen on Israeli infrastructure.

According to the FM of RCN Radio, it was confirmed that The troops of the Colombia Battalion N.3 continue in the Sinai Peninsula and have restrictions on movements in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamasa Palestinian organization that confirmed the deployment of more than 5,000 rockets to Tel Aviv.

According to the Colombian Army, the Battalion’s troops are replaced every six months.

These troops are part of the Multinational Observer Force and have the mission of observe, verify and establish perimeter security in the northern field of zone C of the Sinai and facilities of the headquarters of the Multinational Peace Force and Observers (MFO).

The battalion no news has been reported to the agencies in charge of the Force. However, they remain on alert.

(Also: Colombians trapped by the fighting in Israel speak).

So far the area where peacekeeping operations are being carried out has not been affected after the conflict.

The main objective of the international mission is to verify the fulfillment of the peace treaties between Egypt and Israel and the custody of the territory that both countries had fought for thirty years.

What is the current situation of the conflict?

According to information from EFE, 1,500 bodies of alleged militants of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas were found in areas of southern Israel near the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Army has reported that places related to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were attacked, according to the international media, the attacks occurred at tunnel entrances, a mosque that housed a war room, weapons storage places and an area of meeting.

Likewise, it was ordered the total blockade of the Gaza Strip as a retaliatory measure in the war, which means that the Palestinian enclave will be “without supply of electricity, food and fuel“.

“I have given an order: Gaza will be under a total closure. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and we will respond accordingly,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in response.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza

School of Multimedia Journalism El Tiempo

Latest News Editorial.

Read more news…