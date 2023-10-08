Over 700 dead in Israel due to Hamas attack. There were no Italian civilian victims, while there were deaths of various nationalities. There are no significant updates relating to the 1000 Italians enlisted in the Israeli army.

“In Israel there are 18 thousand Italians, 1,000 are in the Israeli army, they are doing military service. For now we have no news of Italian victims of the attacks, we continue to monitor the situation carefully”, says the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani , Foreign Minister, spoke on In Mezz’ora on Rai 3. “Our embassy in Tel Aviv is following all our citizens who are in Israel, including departing flights. There are two companies that fly to Italy at the moment, some of our compatriots have already left, others are still there”, adds Tajani. On Tg1, the minister explains that “there are Italian citizens with Israeli passports who are soldiers and who are more difficult to reach”. The Farnesina “is following the situation” and “also through our crisis unit we provide responses 24 hours a day”.

The death toll

The number of deaths is rising by the hour as the bodies of civilians killed by Hamas are recovered. The situation regarding military losses recorded by the Israeli armed forces is more stable and contained: “’26 soldiers were killed after yesterday’s attack”, announced the spokesperson of the Israeli army (IDF) Daniel Hagari at a press conference, adding that ”we will have more difficult days ahead of us.” According to Israeli army radio, however, “30 Israeli policemen have been killed since the beginning” of Operation Storm.

The victims and foreign hostages

Two Thai citizens were killed during the Hamas-led assault on Israel, while eleven were taken hostage. Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin wrote this in a tweet, saying she had learned from Bangkok’s ambassador to Tel Aviv that ”two Thais have died from the violence”.

According to Bangkok, there are around five thousand Thais in the areas of southern Israel currently at war. Most are there as laborers in farming communities, some of which were attacked in the Hamas onslaught.

A French citizen is among the victims, as announced by the Paris Foreign Ministry. “We learned with sadness of the tragic death of a compatriot in Israel in the context of terrorist attacks”, the words of the spokesperson of the Quai d’Orsay Anne-Claire Legendre.

It is presumed that among the people kidnapped in Israel by Hamas there are German citizens, the Berlin Foreign Ministry announced, adding that the kidnapped people all have dual Israeli-German citizenship. The appeal of a German woman, Ricarda Lauk, who lives in Israel and whose daughter was kidnapped by Hamas militants, was shared on social media. ”My daughter, Shani Nicole, a German citizen, was kidnapped by Hamas while she was attending a party in southern Israel with a group of tourists – she says – I was sent a video where I was able to recognize my daughter in a private car of conscience, together with a group of Palestinians, while crossing the streets of Gaza”.

There are also Americans among the “dozens” of hostages held in Gaza, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer explains to CNN, without however specifying their number. The United States is “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans abroad after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier.

There are 750 Israelis who are still missing after the attack launched by Hamas militiamen in Israel. This was reported by the Channel 12 broadcaster, reporting on the numerous people kidnapped by Hamas men.