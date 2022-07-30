Israel | 14-year-old Kilsten goes to lectures after the school day, and during the summer vacation he studies at the university – in Israel, “child geniuses” are wanted for programs where their “talent is not wasted”

14-year-old Gefen Kilsten studies chemistry, physics and mathematics at Tel Aviv University. He is involved in the program, which three percent of applicants get into.

of Tel Aviv the university’s green campus is quiet, as most of the university’s 30,000 students spend their summer vacation. For those studying chemistry as a major subject and physics and mathematics as minor subjects At Gefen Kilsten was the last exam a few days earlier. He is only 14 years old, but he is doing bachelor’s level studies at the university.

“Surprisingly difficult tasks, but I think I’ll pass,” Kilsten says about the exam and then introduces the brand new building where most of his lectures are held.

“The campus cat is there, our laboratory is also in this building,” says Kilsten, who started his studies last fall.

The campus cat has become familiar to Gefen Kilsten.

However, he is not an exceptional case in Israeli university circles. There are 25 other “nerds”, as he calls himself, in Kilsten’s annual course.

Israeli universities have been offering exceptionally gifted children university-level education in addition to regular schooling for eight years. In the beginning, there were a hundred participants and only one study program. Now, around 1,500 talented 14–15-year-olds are selected for numerous study programs each year.

Gefen Kilsten spends all his time studying.

Coming The goals of the science makers project are ambitious.

“These top talents can perhaps develop crucial research and inventions for all of humanity,” says the project leader That is, Fried. Such breakthroughs could be, for example, ways to investigate diseases and pandemics, as well as solutions concerning the environment.

According to Fried, the Israeli school system serves average students well, but it cannot cover the needs of the weakest and the most intelligent.

“That’s why we want to give challenges to talented students who, in the normal school system, might get frustrated and their talents would go to waste,” says Fried.

Only five percent of those willing are selected for the programs, and the selection is influenced not only by intelligence and skills, but also by motivation. Studying is almost free, and even nominal expenses can be waived. The Israeli Ministry of Education supports the program.

“ “We want to give challenges to talented students.”

Fried is aware that the business world also takes advantage of the potential of nerdy kids, but according to him, that is not a problem. “The network of our former students has connections and cooperation with companies,” says Fried.

Kilsten is involved in the Odysseus program, which emphasizes chemistry, physics and mathematics, to which only three percent of applicants are accepted. The long application process culminated last summer in three weeks of studies at the university, which at the latest measured the applicants’ motivation. Kilsten’s group originally had 28 students, two of whom have dropped out due to excessive workload.

Since last fall, Kilsten has woken up every morning at 6:45 a.m. and gone to his own school in his hometown in the town of Rishon Lezion. In the afternoon, he gets to leave school earlier than others, so that he can catch the bus to Tel Aviv University’s lectures at 3 p.m. The lectures end at 7:30 p.m., and after the bus ride, Kilsten is home around 9 p.m.

After the school year, the university summer semester was ahead, when the days passed from morning to night in Tel Aviv.

The day program, which sounds quite heavy from the outside, is great in Kilsten’s opinion.

“I love learning new things,” he says. It is also a plus that he is now among “his own”. “There was some bullying at school, I didn’t really care about it, but at university we have a great team, we support each other in studying, but we are also friends. We have fun,” he says.

Even on summer vacation, his relaxation methods are nerd-like: he still wakes up every morning at 6:45 a.m., studies Egyptology online, and has a large set of math assignments ahead of him. In order to relax, he reads interesting books, the Berlin 1945 documentary book is currently in progress.

“ “We have a great team at the university, we support each other in studying.”

Kilsten the extraordinary abilities were first noticed by the kindergarten teacher, who asked the child’s parents for a conversation and told them that their son is a genius. Next, the talents were noticed at school, and Kilsten was directed to the program for gifted students in his hometown.

“It was outside of regular school hours, and we learned a lot of other things, such as expression and programming,” says Kilsten.

His thirst for knowledge is obviously genuine, as he says, for example, that he wanted to learn English already at the age of five.

“My parents urged me to wait, because English is taught at school in the second grade.”

The five-year-old was so disappointed that he read a Hebrew-English dictionary cover to cover by himself. Kilsten now speaks very fluent English with an American accent. At school, he has chosen Arabic and Chinese as his languages. “Spain would also be interesting,” he says.

Like Kilsten, almost the entire nerd gang is multi-talented, from visual arts to music. Kilsten has been playing the trumpet for eight years and he loves opera.

Nothing seems difficult?

“Sometimes it happens that I haven’t understood something. Then I carefully re-read my lecture notes, compare them with a friend’s notes and familiarize myself with the lecturer’s material. It always helps,” says Kilsten.

“ “My parents ask me to relay, I don’t do it.”

The future he has not yet restricted himself to any direction, it may be in research, industry or business.

“As a child, I dreamed of becoming rich, now I view money only as an instrument needed to learn new things,” says the 14-year-old.

Kilsten’s skills also seem to include humor and self-irony. “Apart from everything else, I’m also a difficult teenager, I resist my parents’ wishes. They ask me to relay, I don’t,” he laughs.