Israel, 10 Palestinians killed in a raid in Jenin: tensions are growing. Gaza bombed in the night

Bombs are raining again on the Gaza Strip, hit by Israeli jets in response to the launch of some rockets towards southern Israel. Tensions were reignited yesterday by the killing of 10 Palestinians in an operation by the Israeli security forces in Jenin, in the West Bank.

During the night, the Israeli air force struck several targets attributed to Hamas, the Islamist movement which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2006, one of which was in the Maghazi refugee camp. Inside, according to Israeli forces, there was an underground factory for the production of rockets, surrounded by residential buildings and a short distance from a warehouse of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. Earlier, around midnight, two rockets fired from the strip towards Ascalon had been intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system. Three more rockets were fired around 3.30 am: according to the Israeli army, one was intercepted, one fell in a field and another did not cross the border.

Yesterday 10 Palestinians were killed in an anti-terrorist operation in Jenin, West Bank. This is the bloodiest toll in recent months, as Israeli security forces have ramped up raids in the West Bank as part of the so-called “Operation Breakwater”. The soldiers’ target was an Islamic Jihad cell which, according to Israeli intelligence, was planning a terrorist attack.

In 2022, Israeli NGO B’Tselem reports, at least 146 Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied territories of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, the highest figure since 2004.