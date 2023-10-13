In pictures: Palestinians evacuate wounded and burned cars after major Hamas attack

UN aid agency for Palestinians moves headquarters to southern Gaza Strip UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, is moving its headquarters in the Gaza Strip to the south of that area. The organization will leave that on Friday know on X. The move follows shortly after Israel’s announcement to Palestinians to leave northern Gaza. UNRWA’s headquarters are currently located in Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian territory. UNRWA, which was founded in 1949 to help refugee Palestinians and also works in the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria, wants to continue providing humanitarian aid from the south. The organization also urges Israeli authorities to “protect all civilians in UNRWA shelters, including schools.”

‘For Hamas it was now or never’ At first glance, blind lust for murder seems to be the only explanation for the massacre that Hamas caused among Israeli civilians on Saturday. Why else would you mow down the elderly and children? What did Hamas hope to achieve with this? Didn’t it see that Israel would respond with a mass bombardment of Gaza? Or does it not care at all about civilian lives, not even those of Palestinians? However, those who know Hamas well will see clear motivations and long-term goals behind the offensive. read more in this interview with Hamas expert Jeroen Gunning



Red Crescent: evacuation of northern Gaza Strip is impossible, doctors say goodbye to each other It is impossible to move more than a million people safely from the north to the south of Gaza in one day. A spokesperson for the aid organization the Red Crescent informed the AP news agency in response to an Israeli evacuation call. The organization is very concerned about injured people. “What will happen to our patients? We have injured people, elderly people and children in hospitals.” According to the spokesperson, several doctors refuse to evacuate hospitals because they do not want to abandon patients. They would have called their colleagues instead to say goodbye to each other.

Israeli air force bombards 750 ‘military targets’, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians slept on the streets last night Israel targeted at least 750 “military targets” in the Gaza Strip on Friday night the Israeli army announced on Friday. At least twelve buildings are said to have been hit. It is not known whether there were any (civilian) casualties. Images released by the Israeli army show rocket attacks leveling countless buildings. See also At 0: 3 in Cologne Eintracht lacks ideas Meanwhile, reports of the precarious humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip continue. Last night, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the area are said to have spent the night without shelter, like this the Red Cross reported on Friday morning. The aid organization is concerned about the more than two million Gazans who have been left without food, water and electricity since the Israeli blockade. “Ambulances cannot reach the injured. Civilians must be spared the consequences of these hostilities.” The World Health Organization previously warned that Gaza’s health system is “on the verge of collapse.” Fire and smoke rise over Israeli-fired buildings in Gaza City Friday morning. Photo Mahmud Hams/AFP

This happened in the last few hours in the conflict between Israel and Hamas It is the seventh day since the escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. An overview of the most important developments of the past few hours. The Israeli army told the United Nations that 1.1 million Palestinians who currently live in northern Gaza within 24 hours to move to the south of the Gaza Strip. The call indicates that the plans for a ground offensive, which Israel has previously threatened, are becoming increasingly concrete.

who currently live in northern Gaza to move to the south of the Gaza Strip. The call indicates that the plans for a ground offensive, which Israel has previously threatened, are becoming increasingly concrete. The conflict between Israel and Hamas has become more certain since Saturday’s escalation 1,568 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis cost my life.

and at least cost my life. The almost continuous Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have now 423,000 Palestinians from their homes forced, according to figures from the United Nations.

forced, according to figures from the United Nations. Human rights organization Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of this white phosphorus used during attacks on October 10 and 11 on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The organization determined this based on verified videos on social media and eyewitnesses.

during attacks on October 10 and 11 on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The organization determined this based on verified videos on social media and eyewitnesses. According to the World Health Organization it says so health system in Gaza ‘on the verge of collapse’ . According to the organization, a humanitarian corridor is necessary – so that food and aid workers can reach Gaza – to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe”.

. According to the organization, a humanitarian corridor is necessary – so that food and aid workers can reach Gaza – to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe”. The international support for Israel continues. A visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to Israel is planned for Friday. In this way, Europe wants to “show solidarity with the victims of Hamas’s terrorist attacks.” The foreign ministers of Canada, Germany and Italy are also said to be on their way to Israel. See also HS test | In the HS test, five packages of vanilla ice cream from supermarkets - one was clearly the most delicious in the jury's opinion

Human Rights Watch: Expelling Palestinians is mass displacement and repeat of 1948 Human rights organization Human Rights Watch has been critical of the Israeli call to expel more than one million Palestinians from northern Gaza. Local representative Omar Shakir speaks on X, formerly Twitter, of “mass displacement on a scale not seen in decades.” “We haven’t seen this since the Nakba,” Shakir writes. The Nakba — Arabic for catastrophe — took place in 1948, the year of the founding of the state of Israel. At least 700,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes. According to Shakir, the international community must act to prevent another disaster. “History will not be kind to those who remain silent now.” Israel’s appeal to the UN indicates that the plans for a ground offensive, which had previously been threatened, are becoming increasingly concrete.

Israel: 1.1 million Palestinians must move to southern Gaza within 24 hours The Israeli army has told the United Nations that 1.1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must move to the south of the area within 24 hours. A UN spokesperson said this on the night of told the Reuters news agency on Thursday and Friday. According to the news agency, the Palestinians fear that this could be a precursor to a planned Israeli ground offensive. “Such a move cannot take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric. “The United Nations urgently calls for the withdrawal of such an order to prevent what is already a tragedy from turning into a disastrous situation,” he said. The Israeli military’s order also applies to all UN staff and Gaza residents sheltered in UN facilities, including schools and health centers. Palestinians flee to safer places in Gaza City amid near-constant Israeli airstrikes. Photo Mohammed Abed/AFP

Human Rights Watch: Israel illegally uses phosphorus munitions against Palestinian civilians The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuses Israel of using white phosphorus during military actions in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on October 10 and 11. HRW says it has determined this based on verified videos on social media and eyewitnesses. See also Tarcísio and Zema say they are “fully aligned” According to the organization, the images show artillery fire using white phosphorus near the port of Gaza City and at two locations in the countryside near Israel’s border with Lebanon. White phosphorus is a powder that ignites at a temperature above 800 degrees when it comes into contact with oxygen. The substance burns away skin and flesh when it is sprinkled on people. For this reason, the use of white phosphorus as a weapon is strictly prohibited under the laws of war. The substance may be used to, among other things, lay down smoke screens. In violation of international law of war

According to HRW, the use of white phosphorus munitions in Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, violates international law of war because it unnecessarily endangers civilians. “Any use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas poses a grave risk of excruciating burns and lifelong suffering,” said Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. In a response to the Reuters news agency, the Israeli army said it knows nothing about “the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza.” In 2009, HRW also investigated the illegal use of white phosphorus by the Israeli armed forces during a conflict in Gaza. Israel relented and reprimanded two soldiers. In 2013, Israel announced it would stop using shells containing white phosphorus.