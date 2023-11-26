The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that “the occupation forces prevented the families of the detainees from celebrating or receiving well-wishers at home, and obstructed the arrival of the released detainee Israa Jaabis for several hours.”

In the second batch of the exchange deal, the Israeli authorities released 39 detainees, including 6 women and 33 children. In return, Hamas released 13 Israeli detainees.

The process of releasing Palestinian prisoners took place from the “Ofer” military prison, west of Ramallah, and from the “Al-Maskobiyya” detention center in occupied Jerusalem.

Israa Jaabis was released from Al-Maskobiyya because she is a resident of the Jabal Mukaber area in Jerusalem.

The beginning of the story “Injustice”

The story of this prisoner has drawn attention for many years, due to the extent of the “injustice” to which she was subjected, according to what the Palestinians say. She was already suffering in her life before she was seriously injured and arrested on a “false” charge, according to the Prisoner’s Club.

She suffered severe burns that reached 50 percent of her body, her face and back were greatly disfigured, and 8 fingers on both hands were amputated.

Israa is the mother of a single child named Moatasem. He was 6 years old when she was arrested and is now 14 years old. Her husband is disabled after being injured in a previous traffic accident.

In addition to her work in a nursing home, she was studying in the third year at the College of Education.

The story of Israa (38 years old) began on October 11, 2015, when she was returning from her husband’s family home in the city of Jericho to her home in Jabal Mukaber in Jerusalem, where she worked in the city of Jerusalem daily.

She was transporting some household items in her car, and when she reached the military leader’s checkpoint, the air balloon in the car exploded, causing fire to catch on inside the car.

According to the “Al-Dameer” Foundation for Human Rights, Israa was seriously injured as a result of her car catching fire, and on top of that, a soldier pointed a firearm in her face and asked her to drop a knife, but she confirmed, “I was not carrying a knife,” and the Israeli forces delayed providing treatment to her despite her injury. Dangerous due to fire.

Another chapter of tragedy

She was later transferred to the hospital, but that did not end her tragedy, as Israel considered that Israa intended to carry out an attack, which she denies.

The Israeli authorities accused Israa of attempting to attack Israeli soldiers, and according to the Prisoners’ Club, the charge for which Jaabis was arrested and tried was “fabricated and incorrect.”

An Israeli court sentenced Israa (11 years old), who has been detained since 2015, to be imprisoned, and she has one of the most serious medical conditions among female prisoners.

This sentence was not the end of the pain, but rather the beginning. She was imprisoned in Damon Prison in northern Israel, and despite her need for many plastic surgeries, she faced medical neglect.

She appeared in a videotape released publicly during her trial, and during a brief speech to journalists, in which she spoke in pain about her difficult situation, especially the severe burns and the fingers on her hands that were amputated.

She said in later testimonies to her lawyer that she suffers from constant pain and heat in her skin, which makes her unable to wear cloths and blankets, and that she is in dire need of a suit for treating burns, but the prison administration refuses to provide it.

The prisoner remained in a difficult psychological situation and severe shock, as she would wake up at night and start screaming, and wake up from sleep shaking and start crying, during some years of imprisonment, according to the Addameer Foundation.