Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – With much pain, the Egyptian young woman, Israa Emad, told the details of her husband’s assault on her when she went to reconcile with him at his mother’s house after marital disputes that affected their marriage.

The Al-Ahram Gate website quoted the young woman, who met her on her sick bed in her mother’s house in Alexandria, as saying, “Despite the many problems we had, I just got to take our son’s sake and went to his mother’s house to reconcile him.”

The 19-year-old added, “Unfortunately, I was surprised by him during my admonition of him that he beat me with a knife, tearing my face, stabbing me in the chest to fall unconscious and soaked in my blood.”

Behind a face covered with medical bandages, Israa says, “I only turned by myself while I was in his taxi, and I saw the panic that hit him and his brother who sought help, thinking of him as dead, as his brother suggested to him to get rid of my body. When I told him that I was still alive, he told me that he would go to the nearest hospital, but on condition that I do not admit to him that he was the one who did so.

“His mother asked him to wrap me in a sheet, and to throw me into the sea or under my family’s house,” she said.

She confirmed that her mother-in-law had asked him not to take her to the hospital for fear of his arrest.

When doctors at the hospital asked the victim about the reason for her injury, she told them that it was her husband who did so. The accused was arrested after the police received a notification from the hospital.