iSpoof it was a site that caused a scandal some time ago, and it seemed that the matter was closed, except that someone was still on the run and wanted by the UK authorities, or rather in this case he spilled the beans.

Who is this scammer behind iSpoof

A British national responsible for his role as administrator of the now-defunct online phone number spoofing service, iSpoof, was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison.

Tejay Fletcher, 35, of Western Gateway, London, was condemned on May 18, 2023; pleaded guilty last month to a series of computer crimesincluding the facilitation of fraud and the possession and transfer of criminally derived assets.

iSpoofwhich was available as a paid service, it allowed scammers to hide their phone numbers and disguise themselves as representatives of banks, tax offices and other official bodies to defraud victims.

The help desk scam involved alerting recipients of suspicious activity on their accounts and tricking them into revealing sensitive financial information or transferring money to accounts under the attackers’ control (yes, it’s basically a case of social engineering).

According to the UK’s Metropolitan Police, the criminals were posing as representatives of various banks such as Barclays, Santander, HSBC, Lloyds, Halifax, First Direct, Natwest, Nationwide, and TSB.

“The website offered a number of packages for users who would purchase, in Bitcoin, the number of minutes they wanted to use the software to make calls,” has declared the Met in a statement.

Total casualty losses in the UK alone are estimated to be more than £48m ($59.8m), with confirmed global losses estimated to be at least £100m ($124.6m) .

iSpoof was dismantled in November 2022 as part of a coordinated law enforcement operation, resulting in the arrest of Fletcher and 168 other people connected to the operation.

It is estimated that Fletcher has earned approximately 1.7 – 1.9 million pounds (approximately 1.9 – 2.1 million Euros) in these illegal actsas well as owning a Range Rover, a Lamborghini Urus, and high-end watches from Rolex and Audemars Piguet.

“Fletcher has spent time advertising iSpoof on the Telegram channel, The iSpoof Club,” noted Met. “Fletcher created the channel to promote iSpoof and would update users and promote updates and developments to the website.”

A search of his home following his arrest in November 2022 uncovered more than 30 mobile phones and a number of SIM cards that were used to carry out the scheme.

“By creating iSpoof, Fletcher created a gateway for thousands of criminals to scam innocent victims out of millions of pounds,” Detective Superintendent Helen Rance said. “Meanwhile, he led a luxurious lifestyle enjoying the profits.”

Fletcher used his ill-gotten profits to support a luxurious lifestyle, owning luxury automobiles and high-end watches; all of which, along with his active participation in promoting and updating iSpoof, show the depth of his involvement in this criminal operation.

Fletcher’s arrest and subsequent investigation exposed the scale and seriousness of this wire fraud scheme. His conviction reflects the seriousness with which law enforcement and the courts view such crimes.

Considerations

As always, activities that seem legitimate can turn out real traps, it is important to inform yourself before filling out forms on the internet or responding to certain newsletters that seem to appear out of nowhere.